Digital Realty Trust, L.P.: Digital Realty Enters Türkiye Through Formation of New Joint Venture

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the world's largest cloud- and carrier-neutral data center platform, and Rönesans Infrastructure, one of the largest investment companies in Türkiye and a top 50 international contractor on ENR International Contractors List, today announced the formation of a strategic joint venture (JV) to develop and operate next-generation data centers across Türkiye. The JV extends PlatformDIGITAL® into the Turkish market, supporting the continued growth of the country's digital economy and increasing demand for cloud, AI, connectivity, and enterprise digital infrastructure.

Positioned at the crossroads of Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Türkiye serves as a critical hub for international internet traffic, data flows and regional connectivity. Combined with its large population, rapidly growing digital economy and rising demand for cloud and AI infrastructure, Türkiye represents a compelling growth opportunity for global cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content platforms. More broadly, Türkiye extends Digital Realty's regional footprint, supporting the development of a highly connected digital infrastructure platform spanning Southeastern Europe, the Eastern Mediterranean and the strategic connectivity corridor linking Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

The JV's first investment will be a state-of-the-art data center campus in Ankara, designed to support more than 22 megawatts (MW) of carrier-neutral IT capacity, to support Türkiye's growing demand for cloud, enterprise and connectivity infrastructure. With land, power and permitting already secured, early construction work has already commenced. Scheduled for completion in 2028, the first facility is designed to establish one of Türkiye's leading digital infrastructure hubs, strategically positioned to support national enterprises, public sector organizations and digital service providers while bringing content and applications closer to Turkish end users.

"We are delighted to partner with Rönesans Infrastructure to establish Digital Realty's presence in Türkiye, one of the most compelling emerging digital infrastructure market opportunities in the region," said Greg Wright, Chief Investment Officer, Digital Realty. "By combining Rönesans' deep expertise and development capabilities with Digital Realty's global platform, customer relationships and operational experience, this joint venture is well positioned to support growing demand for cloud, AI and enterprise infrastructure while creating a strong foundation for long-term growth across Türkiye."

Beyond Ankara, the JV intends to expand its footprint into Istanbul, with plans to develop an additional data center in Türkiye's largest commercial, financial and connectivity hub. Together, the Ankara and Istanbul facilities are expected to create a highly connected and resilient digital infrastructure platform capable of serving both domestic and international customers while supporting the continued growth and digital transformation of Türkiye's economy.

"Expanding our footprint to Türkiye represents a key milestone in our EMEA growth strategy," said Paula Cogan, Managing Director EMEA, Digital Realty. "Positioned at the crossroads of Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Türkiye is emerging as an increasingly important hub for digital transformation, cloud adoption and AI innovation. This expansion complements our growing presence across Southern Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean, strengthens connectivity across our regional platform, and provides customers with greater flexibility, resilience and reach as they scale their digital infrastructure globally."

Dr. Erman ilicak, President Emeritus of Rönesans Holding, said, "Having delivered more than $10 billion of private sector investment in Türkiye, Rönesans has consistently focused on sectors that strengthen our country's long-term competitiveness and create lasting value. Today, digital infrastructure is one of the most critical enablers of economic growth, innovation and technological progress. We are delighted to enter into this partnership with Digital Realty. Over the years, we have built strong and enduring relationships with international partners including IFC, TotalEnergies, Meridiam, GIC, Samsung and Sojitz, and we look forward to fostering an equally successful long-term partnership with Digital Realty. Together, we aim to enhance Türkiye's digital infrastructure, support its ambitions as a regional technology hub, and create sustainable value for businesses, communities and future generations."



About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation, from cloud and digital transformation to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 55+ metros across 30+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About Rönesans Infrastructure

Rönesans Infrastructure is an international infrastructure investment, development, and operating platform with integrated construction capabilities, focused on delivering critical assets that support sustainable economic growth and long-term prosperity. Active across social, transport, renewable energy and digital infrastructure, the company combines its infrastructure development, investment, construction and operating capabilities across the project lifecycle. With more than 30 years of international experience, Rönesans Infrastructure has built a strong track record in the development, financing, construction and operation of large-scale and complex infrastructure projects. The company has built long-term partnerships with leading international equity partners, including TotalEnergies, Meridiam, Samsung and Sojitz, and established relationships with blue-chip international creditors, including IFC, EBRD, and DEG. These relationships reflect its strong international network and ability to develop, finance and deliver large-scale infrastructure investments alongside globally recognised institutions. Supported by the broader Rönesans Infrastructure's workforce of more than 40,000 professionals* across more than 30 countries, Rönesans Infrastructure combines global expertise with proven execution capabilities and deep local market knowledge to deliver infrastructure that supports sustainable development, economic resilience and long-term value creation. *Including subcontractors.

For Additional Information

Rémi Andreassian

Digital Realty

+33 1 53 56 69 23

randreassian@digitalrealty.com

Investor Relations

Jordan Sadler / Jim Huseby

Digital Realty

+1 (737) 281-0101

InvestorRelations@digitalrealty.com

Ipek Duman Okek

Ronesans Infrastructure

+90 535 333 57 69

ipek.okek@ronesans.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the JV, the European, Middle Eastern and Asian markets, the company's development plans, the company's strategy, customer demand and expected benefits. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.