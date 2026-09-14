ABB Electrification: ABB joins forces with Ferrari Hypersail to take Direct Current to new horizons

Zurich, Switzerland, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ABB partners with Ferrari Hypersail, an innovative 100-foot oceanic full-foiling monohull yacht powered by renewable energy systems

ABB's 25+ years of DC technology leadership supports development of advanced 800 VDC power systems

ABB expertise will help maximize performance and resilience of onboard renewables in extreme ocean conditions

ABB today announces a technology partnership with Ferrari Hypersail that brings ABB's electrification expertise to the world's most ambitious offshore challenge. As Electrification Partner, ABB will support the challenge with expertise across marine power, Direct Current (DC) technology and advanced electrical systems.

Ferrari Hypersail is a groundbreaking 100-foot oceanic full-foiling monohull yacht powered by renewable energy. The vessel is designed to push the boundaries of sustainable marine performance, bringing together speed, resilience and safety with onboard energy generation and management in one of the most technically demanding environments.

ABB brings more than 25 years of experience in DC technology to the partnership, backed by a portfolio of more than 700 patents in the field. As Electrification Partner, ABB will support Ferrari Hypersail with expertise across energy management, marine electrical systems, energy storage and intelligent monitoring.

Ferrari Hypersail provides ABB with a high-performance environment to demonstrate how advanced electrification, DC architectures and intelligent energy management can improve resilience and efficiency under extreme offshore conditions. These demands - balancing renewable generation, storage, monitoring and power distribution in real time - are critical to the development of next-generation industrial microgrids.

"Ferrari Hypersail gives ABB a unique platform to demonstrate how we are collaborating with partners to push the limits of Direct Current technology," said Giampiero Frisio, President of ABB's Electrification business area. "Ferrari Hypersail is designed to operate in conditions that are as demanding as anything our systems face in industry. ABB's role showcases how electrification and automation technologies help industries outrun and achieve record-breaking performance. The lessons from a challenge like this can help us advance the resilient, efficient power systems our customers need across sectors from marine and renewables to data centers and industrial microgrids."

For Enrico Voltolini, Project Leader of Ferrari Hypersail, the partnership delivers the technical foundation required to execute the mission. "Hypersail runs entirely on renewable energy," Voltolini said. "It has to be self-sufficient for weeks at a time in the most hostile ocean environments on earth. Having ABB's electrification expertise connected to the project is a valuable operational advantage."

Ferrari Hypersail's DC architecture will function as a high-performance, self-sufficient microgrid with systems operating at 48V and 800 VDC. It will generate, store and manage power for critical navigation, foil controls, safety systems and propulsion while operating in conditions of extreme cold, salt spray, pressure and motion.

ABB's team will support Ferrari Hypersail with expertise in DC system integration, real-time monitoring, intelligent power distribution and resilience at sea. Insights from the project will help inform the development of advanced power systems for industries including shipping, data centers and renewable energy infrastructure.

Further information:

https://www.abb.com/global/en/company/about/engagements-and-partnerships/ferrari-hypersail

About ABB

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable - what we call 'Engineered to Outrun'. With over 140 years of history and approximately 110,000 employees worldwide, ABB is advancing electrification solutions across power generation, transmission, distribution, and consumption. ABB shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

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ABB partners with Ferrari Hypersail

Sheela Pawar ABB Electrification sheela.pawar@ch.abb.com