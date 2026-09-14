Organto Foods, Inc.: Organto Foods Announces Extension of Research Services Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC AND BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTCQX:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF0) ("Organto" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has renewed its research services agreement with Atrium Research Corporation ("Atrium"), a leading company-sponsored research firm, effective September 15, 2026. Under the renewed agreement, Atrium will publish research reports on the Company based on publicly available information, industry data and discussions with management. Atrium will also host a series of interviews with members of Organto's management team to present the Company's investment case and positioning in fast-growing global organic and sustainable foods categories.

"We continue to realize record growth in our business, and we believe our integrated organic and sustainable foods business model represents an interesting opportunity for the investment community. Following record growth in 2025, we have delivered record first and second quarter results in 2026. Over the first two quarters, sales increased 73% versus the prior year, with our annualized sales run rate now in excess of $100 million. At the same time, gross profit and EBITDA(1) reached record levels. Equally important, our balance sheet remains strong, with $15.3 million of working capital and no long-term debt at the end of the second quarter. With these results as a backdrop, we remain focused and committed to building a world-class organic and fairtrade foods company serving growing global healthy and sustainable foods markets, with the goal of creating long-term value for our operating partners, customers, team members and shareholders."

Atrium will receive cash compensation of $2,500 per month for its research services. The services will be provided for 12 months beginning on September 15, 2026. At the end of the term, Organto may extend the agreement either (a) for a further twelve (12) months at the same fee structure, or (b) on a quarter-to-quarter basis at a prorated fee plus a 5% increase. This engagement is subject to TSXV approval.

Atrium and the Company are arm's-length parties, and neither Atrium nor its insiders hold any shares or options to purchase shares in the issued and outstanding capital of the Company.

ABOUT ATRIUM RESEARCH

Atrium Research provides institutional-quality company-sponsored research on public equities in North America. Its investment philosophy takes a three-to-five-year view on equities that are currently being overlooked by the market. Its research process emphasizes understanding the key performance metrics for each company, assessing management teams and conducting in-depth valuation analysis. Atrium Research is wholly owned and operated by its co-founders, Ben Pirie and Nicholas Cortellucci.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Steve Bromley

Co-Chair and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

The information presented herein refers to the non-IFRS financial measures of adjusted gross profit and EBITDA. We hedge currencies for certain product categories where either the supply or sales commitments are fixed in foreign currencies. The gains and losses from these hedging activities are combined with gross profit to determine adjusted gross profit. We also refer to EBITDA, which is Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. These two measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective and thus highlight trends in its business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures in the evaluation of the Company. The Company's management also uses non-IFRS financial measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period and to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts.

For more information contact:

info@organto.com

John Rathwell

647 629 0018

ABOUT ORGANTO FOODS

Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTCQX:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF0) is a Canadian-headquartered company supplying certified organic and fairtrade produce to leading international retailers. Organto manages global sourcing, logistics and distribution through an integrated, capital-efficient model that connects growers and consumers with transparency, sustainability and operational excellence.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include certain forward-looking information and statements, as defined by law including without limitation Canadian securities laws and the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("forward-looking statements"). In particular, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements respecting Organto's business model and markets; Organto's belief that the Company continues to realize record growth in its business; Organto's belief that its integrated organic and sustainable foods business model represents an interesting opportunity for the investment community; Organto's belief that after record growth in 2025, the Company has realized record first and second quarter results in 2026, with sales increasing 73% versus the prior year, with an annualized sales run rate now in excess of $100 million while gross profit and EBITDA(1) have also reached record levels; Organto's belief that its balance sheet remains strong with $15.3 million of working capital and no long-term debt at the end of the second quarter; Organto's belief that it remains focused and committed to building a world-class organic and fairtrade foods company serving growing global healthy and sustainable foods markets, with the goal of creating long-term value for its operating partners, customers, team members and shareholders; and general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including without limitation assumptions about the following: the ability and time frame within which Organto's business model will be implemented and product supply will be increased; cost increases; dependence on suppliers, partners, and contractual counter-parties; changes in the business or prospects of Organto; unforeseen circumstances; risks associated with the organic produce business generally, including inclement weather, unfavorable growing conditions, low crop yields, variations in crop quality, spoilage, import and export laws, and similar risks; transportation costs and risks; general business and economic conditions; and ongoing relations with distributors, customers, employees, suppliers, consultants, contractors, and partners. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and Organto undertakes no obligation to update any of the foregoing except as required by law.

SOURCE: Organto Foods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/organto-foods-announces-extension-of-research-services-agreement-1220170