Silver Tiger Metals Inc.: Silver Tiger Added to GDXJ Junior Gold Miners ETF and Provides Construction Update

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (TSX:SLVR)(OTCQX:SLVTF) ("Silver Tiger" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that Silver Tiger has been included in the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ("GDXJ") exchange-traded fund ("ETF"), effective at the close of markets on September 18, 2026 pursuant to the GDXJ quarterly rebalance, and the Corporation is also pleased to provide a construction update for the El Tigre Project (the "Project" or "El Tigre") located in Sonora, Mexico.

GDXJ Inclusion

Silver Tiger has been included in the GDXJ ETF. GDXJ is a widely followed exchange-traded fund that tracks the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index, which is designed to represent small- and mid-capitalization companies primarily involved in gold and silver mining, development, royalties, or streaming. As of early September 2026, GDXJ had approximately US$9.3 billion in assets under management and more than 110 holdings.

Construction Update

Construction is on schedule for commissioning and first pour in December, 2027.

250 person Mexican engineering and construction team is on site and 219,000-man hours have been logged since the start of construction.

Detailed engineering by Kappes, Cassiday & Associates ("KCA") and Kappes, Cassiday del Norte S de RL de CV ("KCN) pursuant to the Engineering Procurement and Construction Management Contract ("EPCM") for the Project is proceeding on schedule with 65% of detailed engineering complete.

Installation of mine operations camp is 50% complete.

Road improvements to the 46 km road built from Colonia Morelos to El Tigre continue with 85% of road improvements completed.

Earthworks, including building of the heap leach, ponds, process plant platforms and crusher platforms is 30% complete.

Procurement of long lead items is complete, including crusher plant, conveyer and stacking system, and the Merrill-Crowe plant and refinery.

Glenn Jessome, President and CEO, stated: "We are pleased to have been added to the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. GDXJ is one of the principal vehicles investors use for junior and mid-tier gold and silver exposure, and we believe inclusion will raise Silver Tiger's profile, support trading liquidity and broaden our reach among institutional and retail investors seeking such exposure." Mr. Jessome further stated, "Mine construction remains on schedule for commissioning and first pour in December 2027. On the ground at El Tigre, our engineering and construction team exceeds 250 people. Construction of the mine operations camp, heap leach ponds and platforms is well underway."

Photo 1: Improvements to main access road are 85% complete.

Photo 2: Construction of the mine operations camp is 50% complete.

Photo 3: Earthworks of the mine facilities are 30% complete.

About Silver Tiger Metals Inc.

Silver Tiger is constructing the El Tigre Stockwork Zone Project, a silver and gold heap leach project located in Sonora, Mexico. The project is 100% owned by Silver Tiger and covers over 37,000 hectares. The Technical Report entitled Stockwork Zone Pre-Feasibility Study and Underground Preliminary Economic Assessment of the El Tigre Silver-Gold Project Sonora, Mexico dated June 20, 2025 is available on SEDAR and under the Corporation's profile as well as on the Silver Tiger website at www.silvertigermetals.com.

Silver Tiger has entered into an Engineering Procurement and Construction Management Contract ("EPCM") with Kappes, Cassidy & Associates ("KCA") and Kappes, Cassiday del Norte S de RL de CV ("KCN") to assist in the construction of the mine and process plant at El Tigre. The Company has also now hired its own experienced mine construction executive team to work with KCA and KCN.

Commissioning and first pour are targeted for December, 2027. The Board of Directors of the Company have approved the construction decision for El Tigre.

VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation - Silver Tiger's El Tigre Project

VRIFY is a platform being used by companies to communicate with investors using 360° virtual tours of remote mining assets, 3D models and interactive presentations. VRIFY can be accessed by website and with the VRIFY iOS and Android apps.

Access the Silver Tiger Metals Inc. Company Profile on VRIFY at: https://vrify.com

The VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation for Silver Tiger Metals Inc. can be viewed on the Corporation's website at: www.silvertigermetals.com.

For further information, please contact:

Devin Devarennes

VP Business Development & Investor Relations

902 233 3656

devin@silvertigermetals.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the El Tigre Project, future operating margins, future production and processing, and future plans and objectives of Silver Tiger constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of Silver Tiger and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the El Tigre Project. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Silver Tiger expectations include exploration and development risks associated with the Silver Tiger projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to Silver Tiger reference should be made to Silver Tiger continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, Silver Tiger Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.

SOURCE: Silver Tiger Metals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/silver-tiger-added-to-gdxj-junior-gold-miners-etf-and-provides-construction-updat-1220404