Toronto, Ontario and Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Beckett's Inc. (CSE: BKTS) ("Beckett's" or the "Company") announces that all items of business were approved by shareholders at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on September 10, 2026.

All five proposed director nominees were elected by shareholders. Shareholders also voted in favour of the re-appointment of Zeifmans LLP as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and approved the Company's amended and restated equity incentive plan. By special resolution, shareholders further authorized an amendment to the articles of the Company to consolidate the issued and outstanding common shares of Beckett's at a ratio of between five (5) and fifteen (15) pre-consolidation common shares for every one post-consolidation common share, as and when determined by the board of directors of the Company, with no expiration of authority.

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that, following the close of business on September 11, 2026, a total of 7,250,000 stock options to purchase common shares of Beckett's were granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants of Beckett's at an exercise price of $0.05 per common share and expiring on September 11, 2036. The grant is subject to regulatory approval.

Under the Company's stock option plan (the "Plan"), 9.68% of the issued and outstanding common shares or 35,150,000 common shares are reserved for issuance, including the above grant, and the Company may grant an additional 37,510,294 options under the Plan representing 10.32% of the issued and outstanding common shares.

About Beckett's Non-Alcoholic Cocktails & Spirits

Beckett's is an award-winning non-alcoholic beverage brand offering premium cocktails and spirits crafted with natural flavours. Shaped by the vision of industry veterans behind brands like Cutwater, Golden Road, and Elysian Brewing, Beckett's delivers bold, cocktail-inspired taste without the alcohol.

The portfolio includes Beckett's Tonics, sparkling ready-to-drink takes on cocktail classics such as the Moscow Mule, Paloma, Margarita, and Gin & Tonic, as well as Beckett's '27 non-alcoholic spirits: Coconut Rum, Cinnamon Whiskey, Amaretto, and Coffee Liqueur. Beckett's products are vegan, gluten-free, and low in sugar and calories.

Beckett's believes in celebrating life on your terms, because just like its drinks, you're Too Good To Be Wasted.

Learn more at www.DrinkBecketts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements and information that are not historical facts but instead include statements regarding the Company's plans, goals, objectives, intentions, and expectations with respect to its future business, operations, leadership, and growth. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "ongoing", "estimates", "intends", "expects", "anticipates", "will", "may", "could" or "should", or the negative thereof or any other variations thereon or comparable terminology referring to future events or results, or that events or conditions "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Material risk factors include general risks and uncertainties relating to the business of the Company, capital markets, regulation, exchange rates, the availability and cost of financing needed in the future, inflation, fluctuations in input costs, political risks, changes in relevant federal and provincial legislation and regulations, and changes in consumer tastes, preferences, and demand. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314138