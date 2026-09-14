Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTCQB: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 2026 Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling program has now commenced on the Eagle Offset Target on the Company's 100%-owned Reliance Gold Project (the "Project"). The road-accessible Project is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of Gold Bridge, BC in the historic Bridge River Mining Camp. In January 2026, the Company reported an inaugural Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 19.6 million tonnes at an average grade 2.30 grams per tonne ("gpt") Au, for 1.45 million ounces contained gold ("MRE") (see MRE Disclaimer below).

As announced on January 21, 2026, the Eagle Offset Target is interpreted to be a structural offset and southern continuation of the Royal Shear Trend that hosts the MRE. The geochemical soil anomaly is 1,300 m x 500 m wide with anomalous gold, arsenic and antimony in talus. Bedrock grab samples up to 8.16 gpt gold are associated with silicified and altered mafic volcanics (see figure 1).

Highlights include:

RC drilling has now commenced at the Eagle Offset Target with a minimum of 25 RC holes planned.

Two drill access trails have recently been excavated across the previously undrilled soil anomaly resulting in new bedrock exposures of intense carbonate altered, silicified mafic and ultramafic volcanics with areas of mineralized multidirectional quartz-carbonate vein stockworks associated with arsenopyrite and stibnite.

Channel sampling has been completed across the newly exposed bedrock (115 samples sent for assay). Results are pending on these samples.

The Company expects to complete up to 50 RC holes with the balance of these holes to be allocated based on geological observations and pending channel sampling results.

Diamond drilling continues with 9,025 m completed to date in 21 drill holes.

Metallurgical and associated testwork studies remain active and an update is expected shortly.

"Our 2026 diamond drilling program is expanding the MRE while this RC drilling program is intended to deliver new and additional near-surface gold discoveries that warrant diamond drilling to expand the gold-antimony camp potential of the Reliance Project," said Robert T. Boyd, President and CEO.

Current estimates indicate that the 2026 diamond drill program will exceed 10,000 m in the area of the MRE. Additional holes and metres are being added to the MRE expansion program to follow up on observed mineralization intersected in step-out drill holes. Assay results are pending on fourteen (14) of the diamond drill holes completed to date.

The Reliance Gold Project is interpreted to host a shallow-level (Epizonal) Orogenic gold system. Gold mineralization is directly related to varying amounts, though generally low concentrations of sulphides, including pyrite, arsenopyrite, and stibnite. These occur as sulphide replacement and multigenerational breccias, which are frequently associated with pervasive silicification, quartz stockwork and/or quartz breccia infill. The geological setting and drilling results to date support the Company's view that the Project has near surface and underground growth potential within multiple gold +/-antimony deposits. The geological and alteration observations at the newly exposed Eagle Offset outcrops are comparable to the alteration and mineralization seen at the deeper portions of the Imperial and Crown Zones in the MRE area.

MRE Disclaimer and Qualified Person

The Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") was prepared for Endurance Gold Corporation by Ginto Consulting Ltd. in accordance with NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects with an effective date of January 8, 2026. Please see the NI 43-101 Technical Report dated March 10, 2026 for additional disclosure for the MRE. The Report, titled "NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report on the Reliance Gold Project, British Columbia, Canada", is available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile and on the Company's website.

Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the mineral resources estimated will be converted into mineral reserves. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties. Our current exploration focus is to advance the Reliance Gold Project, located near Gold Bridge B.C. in the historic Bridge River Gold Mining Camp.

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION

Robert T. Boyd, President & CEO

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved of this news release.

Diamond drill core was logged and evaluated on the Property and samples designated for assay analysis under the supervision of a geologist at the property. Drilling was completed with HQ and NQ size tools capable of collecting 6.35 and 4.76 centimetre diameter core (respectively). Drill core was cut using a diamond saw with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining kept for future studies. All drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 parts per million ("ppm") gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and overlimit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Samples with Visible Gold are re-analysed by metallics screening method Au-SCR21 which incorporates a 1 kg pulp screened to 100 microns and includes assaying of the entire oversize fraction.

Talus-fines samples were collected by hand using a shovel and/or grub hoe to excavate up to two metres of pumice tephra-ash that covers the Property. Due to the relatively young age of the tephra-ash deposit there is no mature soil development above this tephra-ash horizon. Soil samples were dried and screened at the Property under the supervision of geologist. The undersized fraction of the sample was analyzed by an Vanta XRF Analyzer which is capable of measuring elements from concentrations as low as single parts per million (ppm). Duplicate pXRF analysis was conducted on a select set of the duplicate split samples to test for reproducibility. The pXRF analysis does not return quantifiable gold but previous work by the Company has shown that arsenic mineralization has a strong positive correlation with gold mineralization. A subset of talus-fines samples were submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, where they were analyzed by method AuME-TL43 to validate pXRF arsenic values and to report gold analysis down to 1 ppb gold.

To integrate multiple soil geochemical datasets for visualization, arsenic-in-soil Response Ratios were calculated to normalize variations arising from sampling different soil regolith horizons and utilizing differing analytical techniques. For each dataset, the arsenic background value was established as the lowest quartile within that dataset. Subsequently, the Response Ratio for each sample point was determined by dividing its arsenic concentration by the predetermined background value.

Grab Samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade from the area sampled. Since 2020, all rock samples were submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they were crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples were then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 ppm gold were re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb were re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.





Figure 1: Reliance Gold Project: Eagle Offset Surface Geochemical Anomaly

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