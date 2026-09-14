Production award from existing advanced SMR customer represents important milestone in Cal Nano's nuclear energy business

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - California Nanotechnologies Corp. (TSXV: CNO) (OTCID: CANOF) ("Cal Nano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received its single largest purchase order in the Company's history from an existing leading U.S.-based advanced nuclear energy customer for boron-carbide (B 4 C) reactor control components. These components are expected to be used in a single small modular reactor (SMR) program and follows previous B 4 C component orders used in another customer reactor, which recently achieved criticality.

"This award is an important milestone for Cal Nano and demonstrates our ability to transition development programs into a larger-scale production mandate," said Eric Eyerman, CEO. "We believe our ability to quickly transform concepts into high-quality finished components, combined with scalable and domestic manufacturing capabilities, positions us as a strategic partner for next-generation reactor developers. We look forward to helping these players in their ambitious efforts to accelerate the deployment of clean, reliable nuclear power for customers worldwide."

The order represents an increase in scope from prior work and marks a key development in Cal Nano's strategy to expand from advanced materials development into larger-scale production within the fast-growing nuclear energy industry. The purchase order is expected to be delivered in full by the end of the Company's current fiscal year.

Cal Nano is executing a focused strategy to become a predominant supplier of advanced material components for the fission and fusion reactor sectors. The Company is targeting the supply of specific, high-value consumable components, targeting neutron-absorbing control and shielding applications. These components typically require specialized powder processing, densification, machining, quality assurance, and manufacturing capabilities.

Cal Nano is currently engaged with multiple companies in the industry to provide advanced materials solutions for critical reactor systems requiring U.S. domestic supply chains.

This Company's growing nuclear business complements its existing client base across other industries including aerospace, defense, energy, electronics, and semiconductors who rely on Cal Nano's Spark Plasma Sintering and cryomilling technologies and advanced materials development expertise.

About California Nanotechnologies Corp.

At Cal Nano, we envision a world where our advanced technologies help make the most innovative products on this planet and beyond. With our unique expertise in processing metallic powders into parts, global leaders trust us to help push the boundaries of applied materials science. Headquartered in Greater Los Angeles, California, Cal Nano hosts advanced processing and testing machinery and capabilities across two manufacturing facilities for materials research and production needs. Our customers range from Fortune 500 companies to startups, with programs spanning aerospace, renewable energy, defense, and semiconductors.

Reader Advisory

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to: industrial electricity demand increasing; supporting future clean nuclear power generation; strengthening the domestic nuclear supply chain; and upcoming reactor control rod deliveries being scheduled on time. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made. It is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; expansion into the new manufacturing facility; a significant change in demand for the Company's services and products; industry conditions, governmental regulation, including environmental regulation; the effects of product development and need for continued technological change; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Corporation and the industry; research and development risks; reliance on key personnel; operations in foreign jurisdictions; protection of intellectual property rights; contractual risk; third-party risk, risk of technological or scientific obsolescence; dependence of technical infrastructure; unanticipated operating events or performance; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, capital, skilled personnel and supplies; changes in tax laws; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

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