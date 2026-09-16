Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - California Nanotechnologies Corp. (TSXV: CNO) (OTCID: CANOF) ("Cal Nano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a Development Agreement ("Agreement") and received several purchase orders under the Agreement from a California-based Fortune 100 technology company. The Agreement stipulates how Cal Nano will jointly develop and manufacture specific components using its Spark Plasma Sintering (SPS) technology with the unnamed customer. The main areas of focus are expected to be glass and ceramic materials, along with the bonding of ceramics to metal.

"We are excited to formalize our relationship with this blue-chip client who is a global leader in their field," said Eric Eyerman, CEO. "After successfully executing on our initial development work with them, we were able to establish a framework for ongoing work. We look forward to helping execute their R&D goals and creating next-generation products with them."

The Company expects future potential purchase orders for manufacturing services R&D work to fall under the Agreement.

Lastly, the combined value of purchase orders over the last 30 days total over US$2.0 million. This amount includes orders under the Agreement, the B 4 C nuclear control rods announced on September 14, 2026, and other customer activity.

About California Nanotechnologies Corp.

At Cal Nano, we envision a world in which our advanced technologies are used to help make the most innovative products on this planet and beyond. With our unique expertise in processing metallurgic powders into parts, global leaders trust us to help push the boundaries of applied material science. Headquartered in Greater Los Angeles, California, Cal Nano hosts advanced processing and testing machinery and capabilities across two manufacturing facilities for materials research and production needs. Our customers range from Fortune 500 companies to startups with programs spanning aerospace, renewable energy, defense, and semiconductors.

Reader Advisory

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to: there will be future potential purchase orders issued. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; expansion into the new manufacturing facility; a significant change in demand for the Company's services and products; industry conditions, governmental regulation, including environmental regulation; the effects of product development and need for continued technological change; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Corporation and the industry; research and development risks; reliance on key personnel; operations in foreign jurisdictions; protection of intellectual property rights; contractual risk; third-party risk, risk of technological or scientific obsolescence; dependence of technical infrastructure; unanticipated operating events or performance; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, capital, skilled personnel and supplies; changes in tax laws; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

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