Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL.UN) ("Vital Infrastructure" or the "REIT") today announced that it has been advised that McGrathNicol, in its capacity as receiver for the parent company of Healthscope Pty Ltd ("HSO"), has confirmed that creditors have voted in favour of a proposal from a consortium of hospital operators to acquire HSO's remaining hospital operations. Subject to the execution of definitive documentation, receipt of regulatory approvals and completion of an orderly transition process, the REIT expects Calvary Health Care ("Calvary") to become the tenant of its 12 Australian hospital properties currently leased to HSO and held through a joint venture in which the REIT owns a 30% interest.

Under the REIT's lease arrangement with Calvary, the REIT will provide lease incentives equal to approximately 13% of annual base rent during the first forty-eight months of the new lease. Based on the REIT's 30% ownership interest in the portfolio, these incentives are expected to reduce annualized Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") by approximately $0.01 per unit during the incentive period. The lease term across the 12 properties will be extended by approximately 5.5 years, increasing the portfolio's weighted average lease expiry ("WALE") to approximately 18 years. In addition, the lease will include enhanced annual rent indexation provisions and a rent review mechanism in the fifth year of the new lease. The revised lease terms are expected to result in an approximately 10% reduction in the fair value of the REIT's interest in the properties. The new lease is expected to commence upon completion of the consortium's acquisition of HSO's remaining hospital operations, which is currently targeted to occur by November 30, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of applicable conditions and receipt of regulatory approvals.

"We are very pleased to welcome Calvary, a strong and highly respected healthcare operator, as our long-term partner for this portfolio," said Zach Vaughan, Chief Executive Officer of Vital Infrastructure. "We believe this outcome represents the best result for unitholders, patients and hospital staff. These 12 hospital properties remain an important part of Australia's healthcare infrastructure. The lease arrangement with Calvary provides greater long-term certainty, extends the portfolio's lease duration and positions these properties for continued stability while protecting existing value and providing opportunities to create future value for our unitholders."

During the transition period, the REIT's 12 Australian hospital properties will remain open and operational. As of the date of this release, all rent due to the REIT has been paid, and HSO continues to meet its lease obligations.

About Vital Infrastructure

Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL.UN) provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure. As at June 30, 2026, the REIT held interests in a diversified portfolio of 104 income-producing properties totalling 11.1 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in North America, Brazil, Europe and Australia. The REIT's portfolio of outpatient, inpatient, and other health research facilities is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Vital Infrastructure leverages its global workforce in six countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators. For additional information, please visit www.vitalreit.com.

About Calvary Health Care

Founded in 1885, Calvary Health Care is an Australian, charitable Catholic, not-for-profit health, aged care and community care provider with a long history of delivering hospital, residential aged care, retirement living and home care services. Founded by the Sisters of the Little Company of Mary, Calvary's mission is focused on providing quality, compassionate care, particularly to people who are vulnerable or nearing the end of life.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the REIT, its operations, strategy, financial performance and condition. These statements can generally be identified by words such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intends", "believe", or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements concerning the receiver-led sale process for HSO, the expected entering into of a lease agreement with Calvary, the expected impact of the lease on AFFO, WALE and the fair value of the applicable hospitals, the continued payment of rent and expected value for REIT unitholders.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on numerous assumptions which may prove incorrect, and which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These include assumptions relating to receiving the required regulatory approvals, completion of an orderly transition process for the HSO hospitals, the continued operation of HSO's hospitals, and various general economic and market factors. Such forward-looking statements are also qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations, including the risk that the transactions contemplated herein are not completed on the terms proposed or at all, and the risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the REIT's Annual Information Form and the risks and uncertainties set out in the MD&A, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Unless otherwise stated, all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the REIT assumes no obligation to update such statements.

Non-GAAP and Other Supplementary Measures

This news release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures and other specified financial measures (as defined in National Instrument 52-112, Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure), including references to AFFO and WALE. These measures do not have standardized meanings under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. They should not be considered as alternatives to measures determined in accordance with IFRS. For a reconciliation of the REIT's AFFO to its nearest IFRS measure, please see the REIT's most recently filed MD&A filed on SEDAR+.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314084