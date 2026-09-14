

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - The center-left alliance led by Social Democrats' former Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has a narrow lead over the ruling conservative coalition in Sweden's parliamentary election.



With more than 90 percent of the votes counted, the center-left bloc is poised to win 176 seats in the 349-member parliament, called the Riksdag, reports quoting Sweden's electoral authority said.



The four-party right-wing coalition led by conservative Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson was projected to win 173 seats.



Andersson, who was Sweden's Prime Minister during 2021-2022, said on Monday that 'it looks like it will be very close.'



'We Social Democrats will always be ready to assume responsibility for the result,' she told reporters. 'For now, we are in the lead. And if that is confirmed, Sweden will have a new government.'



Despite its slender lead, the center-left party was on track to win only 28 percent of the votes, which would be their worst performance in the parliamentary election in more than a century.



Which government will lead Sweden in the coming years is still an open question, according to Kristersson.



The counting of votes will be completed only by Wednesday, reports say.



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