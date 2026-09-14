

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has rejected calls for an AI slowdown, making it clear that he does not want the United States to slow down.



Trump said there are very negative forces raising AI risks that he believes will not happen. He said some rules will still be needed, but his main concern is keeping the United States ahead of China.



'We can put guardrails, we can do this and that, but I think you have a lot of negative forces that are bringing it up that . shouldn't be bringing it up, and they're bringing up things that won't happen,' Trump told reporters during his visit to Ireland at the weekend.



'We're leading China in AI. We're the most sophisticated country in the world, and frankly I want to keep it that way because whoever wins AI wins,' he added.



Trump clarified that he is not downplaying the risks from AI, and added that artificial intelligence is 'going to be more good than bad, but by a lot.'



Trump's comments came after CEOs of AI tech titans - Dario Amodei, Sam Altman and Elon Musk - expressed concerns that the development of frontier artificial intelligence poses an existential threat.



Dario Amodei, CEO of the artificial intelligence company Anthropic, warned that AI is advancing faster than safety work can keep up. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Elon Musk both backed the push for a slower pace and stronger outside checks.



AI researcher Jacob Coxon, who quit Anthropic earlier this month over safety concerns, had warned that unless the current pace of AI development is restricted, 'There is a strong chance that we could all die in the immediate future.'



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