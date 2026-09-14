Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.: Jericho Energy Ventures to Participate in OG After Dark Investor Event and Engages Orange Group Advisors for Investor Relations and Capital Markets Advisory Services

TULSA, OK AND VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (TSXV:JEV)(OTCID:JROOF)(FRA:JLM) ("Jericho", "JEV" or the "Company") announces the engagement of Orange Group Advisors, LLC ("OG Advisory") to provide investor relations services for a six-month term commencing September 10, 2026 (the "Engagement").

To commence its investor relations activities, OG Advisory will host "OG After Dark," an in-person investor event in New York City on September 14, 2026, featuring Jericho's Chief Executive Officer, Brian Williamson.

OG Advisory will support the Company's investor relations and capital markets communications strategy through initiatives designed to enhance market awareness and strengthen engagement within the investment community. Services will include targeted outreach to investment advisors and other market participants, assistance with the development of investor messaging, the identification and targeting of current and prospective investors, and the provision of ongoing strategic advice, feedback and activity reporting.

Pursuant to the agreement governing the Engagement (the "Agreement"), the Company will pay OG Advisory a monthly cash retainer of US$8,000, invoiced in advance and paid from the Company's working capital, for an aggregate of US$48,000 over the six-month term ending March 10, 2027, plus reimbursement of reasonable expenses pre-approved by the Company. The Agreement may be extended or renewed only by mutual written agreement. In addition, if the Company completes a private placement during the term of the Engagement, or within six months after its expiry or termination, with an investor introduced to the Company by OG Advisory and accepted by the Company in writing, the Company will pay OG Advisory a cash finder's fee equal to 3% of the gross proceeds received by the Company from that investor. No finder's fee is payable on subscriptions from existing securityholders or non-arm's length parties of the Company, or on any subscription in respect of which the Company pays a commission or fee to an agent, underwriter or other finder. Any finder's fee is subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), including Policy 5.1, and to Exchange acceptance. OG Advisory is not registered as a dealer or adviser in any jurisdiction, will not solicit investors, negotiate terms or handle funds or securities, and its role in respect of any financing is limited to introductions. No securities of the Company will be issued to OG Advisory in connection with the Engagement, and no stock options, warrants or other securities-based compensation have been or will be granted to OG Advisory. The Engagement is subject to Exchange acceptance.

OG Advisory is a Wyoming limited liability company headquartered in Sheridan, Wyoming, owned and led by Yujia Zhai, that provides investor relations and communications services to publicly listed companies. OG Advisory is at arm's length to the Company and has represented to the Company that it and its principals hold no securities of the Company. OG Advisory has no right to acquire securities of the Company under the Agreement. The Company will file the notice and forms required under Exchange Policy 3.4 in respect of the Engagement.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures (JEV) is uniquely positioned at the nexus of energy and AI infrastructure. Leveraging our long-producing oil and gas joint venture assets and robust Oklahoma infrastructure, JEV is deploying scalable, on-site power solutions to build cutting-edge build-to-suit AI Data Centers. With direct access to abundant, low-cost natural gas, JEV delivers efficient, high-performance energy solutions - reducing waste, maximizing output, and unlocking long-term value in the rapidly converging AI and energy markets. For more information, please visit JerichoEnergyVentures.com.

CONTACT:

Brian Williamson, CEO, or

Adam Rabiner, Investor Relations

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.

T: +1 604-343-4534

E: investorrelations@jerichoenergyventures.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and projections. Such statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Engagement and the services to be provided by OG Advisory, the anticipated benefits of those services, the OG After Dark event, Exchange acceptance of the Engagement and of any finder's fee, any future financing by the Company, and the Company's business plans, including the development of on-site power solutions and AI data centers. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that management considers reasonable as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation: that the Exchange will accept the Engagement; that OG Advisory will perform the services as contemplated and that those services will achieve their intended results; that the Company will be able to obtain financing on acceptable terms when required; that required corporate, regulatory, governmental and third-party approvals, permits, licenses and consents will be obtained in a timely manner or at all; that sufficient power generation, natural gas supply, transmission, interconnection and other infrastructure can be developed or obtained; that demand for AI and data center infrastructure will continue to grow; and that general economic, financial, market, regulatory and industry conditions will remain consistent with current expectations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that the Exchange does not accept the Engagement or any finder's fee; the risk that the investor relations activities do not achieve their intended results; the risk that any financing is not completed on acceptable terms or at all; delays in or failure to obtain necessary approvals, permits, licenses, consents or interconnection rights; construction, development and execution risks; cost overruns and schedule delays; changes in commodity prices, electricity markets or natural gas availability; financing and capital markets risks; inflationary pressures; supply chain disruptions; labor shortages; technology and cybersecurity risks; changing demand for AI, cloud computing and data center services; competition; environmental and regulatory risks; litigation risks; and the other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although Jericho believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Jericho undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/jericho-energy-ventures-to-participate-in-og-after-dark-investor-event-and-engag-1220353