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WKN: A3DQHZ | ISIN: CA4763392053 | Ticker-Symbol: JLM
Tradegate
18.06.26 | 13:46
0,117 Euro
-7,87 % -0,010
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
JERICHO ENERGY VENTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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JERICHO ENERGY VENTURES INC 5-Tage-Chart
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0,1180,12414:08
0,1180,12413:47
ACCESS Newswire
18.06.2026 14:02 Uhr
45 Leser
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Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.: Jericho Energy Ventures Grants Incentive Stock Options

TULSA, OK AND VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (TSXV:JEV)(OTCID:JROOF)(FRA:JLM) ("Jericho", "JEV" or the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase an aggregate of 7.1 million common shares of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.20 per share of which 5.6 million options were granted to directors and officers of the Company pursuant to the Company's incentive stock option plan.

All of the options are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant and are subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Of the 7.1 million options granted, 6.05 million vest on grant and 1.05 million are subject to vesting terms. Of the options subject to vesting terms, 600,000 options will vest on December 31, 2026, 100,000 options will vest on March 31, 2027 and 350,000 options will vest on June 30, 2027.

The grants are intended to align the interests of management, directors, employees and consultants with those of shareholders and support the Company's long-term growth objectives.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures (JEV) is uniquely positioned at the nexus of energy and AI infrastructure. Leveraging our long-producing oil and gas joint venture assets and robust Oklahoma infrastructure, we are deploying scalable, on-site power solutions to build cutting-edge build-to-suit AI Data Centers. With direct access to abundant, low-cost natural gas, we deliver efficient, high-performance energy solutions -- reducing waste, maximizing output, and unlocking long-term value in the rapidly converging AI and energy markets. For more information, please visit jerichoenergyventures.com.

Contact:
Brian Williamson, CEO, or
Adam Rabiner, Investor Relations
Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.
T: +1 604-343-4534
E: investorrelations@jerichoenergyventures.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the current expectations of Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. ("Jericho") regarding future events, performance, or results, and are often identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "may," "will," "could," or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include regulatory approvals, general economic conditions, industry risks, access to capital, technological development risks, and those described in Jericho's public filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date hereof, but Jericho cannot guarantee future results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, Jericho undertakes no obligation to update or revise them.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in ?the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of ?this release.

SOURCE: Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/jericho-energy-ventures-grants-incentive-stock-options-1178863

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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