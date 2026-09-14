

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The United States and UK are set to sign two new agreements at the Global Fusion Summit in London on Monday, helping to bring fusion power closer to reality and deliver thousands of jobs in the sector by 2030.



The first agreement will launch a new supercomputing partnership between the UK Atomic Energy Authority and Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory, combining world-leading expertise in AI, computing and fusion to accelerate the development of commercial fusion.



The summit will also see the UK and US sign a Joint Statement committing to closer cooperation on regulating fusion energy, helping to attract investment and support growth of the sector.



The Summit builds on the UK government's record £2.5 billion investment in fusion and the landmark UK-US 'golden age' nuclear deal.



Fusion replicates the process that powers the sun, combining hydrogen atoms to release vast amounts of energy. It has the potential to provide a secure source of clean energy for generations to come, without producing carbon emissions during operation, while creating thousands of skilled jobs, backing British businesses and unlocking significant economic opportunities for the UK.



UK's Minister for Energy, Michael Shanks, said, 'Fusion has the potential to provide virtually limitless clean energy while supporting more than 10,000 jobs across the UK by 2030, attracting investment and creating major opportunities for British businesses. By strengthening our partnership with the US we're accelerating the race to commercial fusion, turning cutting-edge research into economic growth and cementing Britain's position as a world leader in fusion energy'.



On top of the UK-US agreements, The University of Birmingham, Electric Power Research Institute and industry partners have secured a £2.63 million collaboration on fusion materials, strengthening UK industrial capability and supporting international collaboration in one of the world's most promising emerging technologies.



Japan's largest fusion company, Kyoto Fusioneering, will also invest up to £3 million in the UK through Project ALBION, supporting the development and testing of materials for the UK government-backed STEP program, which is designing a prototype fusion power plant.



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