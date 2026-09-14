

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monday, Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) announced plans to offer immersive experiences with technology brands across new product categories in its stores, along with savings events throughout the season.



Best Buy is promoting deals across gaming, computing, home theater, and additional categories during the holiday period.



My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members can earn rewards on purchases, receiving 1% back on every eligible transaction. Members using their My Best Buy Credit Card can earn 6% back on qualifying purchases.



Plus and Total members also receive access to exclusive offers and deals throughout the holiday season.



In pre-market hours, BBY was trading at $91.17, up 0.41 percent on the NYSE.



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