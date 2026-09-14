Global financial institutions are funding the leading provider of data services for 24/7 onchain finance, and establishing a Kaiko-chaired industry working group to focus on data infrastructure for tokenized markets.

Kaiko, the regulated provider of data services for onchain finance, today announced that S&P Global has led a strategic investment in the company, extending Kaiko's Series B to $110 million. S&P Global was joined in the round by additional strategic investors: BNP Paribas, Bpifrance, Broadridge, Canton Foundation, Coinbase Ventures, DRW Venture Capital, Nasdaq Ventures, Royal Bank of Canada, Stellar, and Susquehanna Private Equity Investments. Existing shareholders Anthemis, Point Nine, and Revaia, also participated in the extension.

The support of investors from across the financial ecosystem reflects a shift already underway: the institutions that run today's capital markets are now funding the data infrastructure required to operate tokenized markets. Alongside their investment, participating institutions have joined a Strategic Industry Working Group chaired by Kaiko, giving them a direct role in shaping the data and infrastructure used to bring tokenized products into production.

24/7 Market Infrastructure Requires 24/7 Data

Digital asset markets operate 24/7, and the infrastructure supporting them must do the same. Kaiko's core business provides institutional-grade market data for digital assets. Its data infrastructure offering extends that foundation to onchain capital markets: delivering proprietary market data to smart contracts, transforming onchain financial activity into standardized off-chain data, and enabling confidential valuation and analytics.

As tokenization expands to Treasury bills, money market funds, equities, and bonds, this represents a natural extension of Kaiko's established data business. The financing will strengthen both the core data business and the expanding data infrastructure offering.

"The investors in this strategic round work across the core functions of digital asset markets: pricing, trading, capital allocation, and blockchain development. They are backing both the company Kaiko has built, a regulated institutional-grade data provider covering over 150 exchanges and protocols, and our vision to provide the data infrastructure layer for onchain capital markets. These are partners, not just shareholders. Together we will define how institutional money moves onchain," said Ambre Soubiran, CEO, Kaiko

"As digital assets accelerate, S&P Global is investing for the future, and this investment underscores that conviction," said Cathy Clay, CEO, S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Kaiko's strength in crypto market data and analytics builds foundational transparency for the digital-asset ecosystem, turning complex trading and onchain activity into reliable, decision-ready intelligence. That capability supports our mission to advance essential intelligence by bridging traditional and decentralized finance, giving institutions the transparency and trust they need to deploy capital onchain with confidence."

"We are pleased to participate in this investment round alongside a diverse group of financial institutions. As tokenized finance continues to evolve, the demand for robust market infrastructure, enhanced transparency, and trusted data will become paramount. We look forward to engaging in the industry dialogues led by Kaiko and supporting the continued evolution of this ecosystem," said Joe Bonnaud, Head of Global Markets EMEA at BNP Paribas.

Recent Milestones

Kaiko recently completed two major acquisitions: Cometh, a MiCA/CASP-regulated provider of DeFi infrastructure, and Amberdata, a digital asset market data provider and Kaiko's former largest U.S. competitor. These two acquisitions, alongside the recent launch of the S&P Kaiko Digital Asset Indices suite and its ongoing data collaboration with Bloomberg, expand Kaiko's U.S. footprint and its technical and regulatory capabilities.

This funding supports Kaiko's continued trajectory as the company builds out regulated data services for onchain finance.

Regulated Across Data and Digital Asset Services

Kaiko holds SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type 2 attestations from a Big Four audit firm. Kaiko Indices is authorized as a benchmark administrator under the EU Benchmark Regulation (EU-BMR), listed in the ESMA register of benchmark administrators, and Cometh is authorized by the AMF as a crypto-asset service provider (CASP) under the EU Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). Kaiko also adheres to the IOSCO Principles for Financial Benchmarks.

About Kaiko

Kaiko provides regulated data services for onchain finance. Founded in 2014, the company delivers institutional-grade digital asset market data, analytics, indices, and data infrastructure for digital asset, tokenized, and traditional markets. Its clients include banks, asset managers, exchanges, and leading financial institutions worldwide. Kaiko's data and infrastructure support trading, valuation, risk management, tokenized assets, and onchain applications, connecting traditional and blockchain-based markets. For more information, visit www.kaiko.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260914036684/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Victoria Calmon

press@kaiko.com