Adobe Productivity Agent in Acrobat Now Transforms Complex Documents into Understandable Visuals, Audio and Presentations for Over a Billion People

New AI capabilities in Acrobat, powered by the Adobe Productivity Agent, help people quickly turn files into audio and visuals people can absorb in minutes

Acrobat quickly transforms plain documents into polished, professional-looking presentations, resumes, invoices, reports and more

New enterprise capabilities connect Acrobat to shared document repositories, empowering organizations to increase employee access to critical bases of knowledge





SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Adobe announced new AI capabilities powered by the Adobe Productivity Agent in Acrobat that help people and teams understand the information in their documents faster, create polished work more easily and access trusted knowledge at scale. New interactive reports and summary slides turn dense documents into compelling visuals, while personal podcasts and audio summaries make it simple to listen, learn and get up to speed on a single page or across dozens of documents. New enterprise capabilities help teams ask questions across document collections and surface structured insights from thousands of files, helping businesses scale document knowledge and make better decisions.

Adobe invented PDF and Acrobat, which for three decades have been the standard people and businesses rely on to communicate important information. Today, people open more than 400 billion PDFs in Acrobat every year. With the Adobe productivity agent, the company is transforming the nature of Acrobat from a PDF tool to a document productivity platform where people can understand, create and share information in one workflow. Adobe is also extending Acrobat's industry-leading capabilities to the world's largest platforms, including ChatGPT, Claude, WhatsApp, Edge and Chrome, meeting billions of people right when they need it.

The new innovations mark the next milestone in Acrobat's evolution, transforming how people move from reading documents to knowing what matters and acting on it with confidence. Adobe's productivity agent works across documents, data and systems to execute tactics and orchestrate everything necessary so people can get insights faster, generate rich content quickly and share knowledge with interactive experiences. It is part of Adobe's commitment to keeping humans at the center of an agentic future.

"Acrobat is already where millions of people come to read their most important information, and now it's where people can understand it faster and more comprehensively, so they can show up smarter and accomplish their goals," said Abhigyan Modi, SVP, Productivity Product Group, Adobe. "We're bringing decades of document innovation into an experience that helps individuals learn faster, teams work more productively and enterprises unlock the intelligence inside their documents, all in one place."

Understand documents faster

New AI features in Acrobat change how people read documents, empowering them to learn information faster and more comprehensively so they can show up at every meeting, sales call or interview more prepared and effectively. New capabilities help people:

Understand what matters most by turning dense documents into interactive visuals, including reports and summary slides that make key insights easier to absorb. Acrobat analyzes files, asks clarifying questions to understand intent, and surfaces interactive reports with charts, images and built-in navigation that make it simple to scan or dig deeper. SMBs can turn business reports, growth plans and financial statements into visual reports that help the whole team understand where the business stands. Marketers can summarize competitor information, customer feedback and research insights, while HR teams can turn survey and headcount data into readable reports for people leaders.

by turning dense documents into interactive visuals, including reports and summary slides that make key insights easier to absorb. Acrobat analyzes files, asks clarifying questions to understand intent, and surfaces interactive reports with charts, images and built-in navigation that make it simple to scan or dig deeper. SMBs can turn business reports, growth plans and financial statements into visual reports that help the whole team understand where the business stands. Marketers can summarize competitor information, customer feedback and research insights, while HR teams can turn survey and headcount data into readable reports for people leaders. Listen and learn with personal podcasts, audio summaries and read aloud, making it easier to understand documents on the go or at a desk. People can bring documents or weblinks into a PDF Space and ask Acrobat to summarize the information as an engaging podcast. With the new audio capabilities, a market analyst can pull multiple research reports into Acrobat and turn them into a podcast in minutes to review during a commute or workout.

with personal podcasts, audio summaries and read aloud, making it easier to understand documents on the go or at a desk. People can bring documents or weblinks into a PDF Space and ask Acrobat to summarize the information as an engaging podcast. With the new audio capabilities, a market analyst can pull multiple research reports into Acrobat and turn them into a podcast in minutes to review during a commute or workout. Scale understanding across teams with Knowledge Base in Acrobat, which lets teams get answers pulled directly from trusted document collections across PDFs, Microsoft Office files, web pages, text and email. Files sync from SharePoint or Google Drive, keeping information current. Sales teams can quickly self-serve the information they need from large enablement libraries and identify the best approach for every opportunity by simply asking.

with Knowledge Base in Acrobat, which lets teams get answers pulled directly from trusted document collections across PDFs, Microsoft Office files, web pages, text and email. Files sync from SharePoint or Google Drive, keeping information current. Sales teams can quickly self-serve the information they need from large enablement libraries and identify the best approach for every opportunity by simply asking. Surface structured data from thousands of documents with Analyzer in Acrobat and turn unstructured data into structured insights that finance, procurement, operations and IT teams can use to make informed decisions. Vendor management teams, for example, can use Analyzer to surface key information, terms and clauses from agreements and statements of work for portfolio-level tracking of auto renewals, SLAs, inflation adjustments and reporting requirements to inform decisions and mitigate risk.





Transform document understanding into polished deliverables

Once people understand what's in their files, Acrobat helps them turn plain documents into professional-looking deliverables with one click. The new Stylize feature in Acrobat helps people:

Polish resumes, invoices, reports and more, turning plain documents into professional, on-brand deliverables that raise the quality and impact of everyday work.

turning plain documents into professional, on-brand deliverables that raise the quality and impact of everyday work. Create pro-level presentations that clearly communicate the message, directly from source documents.





With the new features, anyone can bring drab documents into Acrobat and choose from thousands of Adobe Express templates. AI instantly reflows the information into the selected template in real time while preserving the source content. Stylize makes it easy for a small business to send proposals that look as polished as those from larger competitors, or for a job seeker to turn a plain resume into one that reflects the attention to detail the role requires.

AI-powered document understanding you can trust

From individuals to the largest enterprises, Acrobat is designed to help people move from reading to knowing, reliably, at any scale:

Purpose-built PDF AI, from the company that invented PDF : Adobe's AI is built to understand documents with a level of precision that generalist tools are not designed for.

: Adobe's AI is built to understand documents with a level of precision that generalist tools are not designed for. Clickable citations on every answer , so people can verify information and go deeper without losing trust in the result.

, so people can verify information and go deeper without losing trust in the result. No customer document data used to train Adobe's generative AI models , helping keep sensitive information safe.

, helping keep sensitive information safe. Enterprise-grade governance and security give even the largest organizations peace of mind as they scale AI across their document estate.





From classroom to career

Adobe is also bringing deeper understanding to the classroom with Student Spaces in Acrobat, now available globally. Student Spaces launched in beta in April 2026, attracting more than 1 million monthly active users who generated flashcards, quizzes and study guides to help them understand and master their curriculum, as well as presentations to share individual and group projects.

An AI Assistant answers students' questions, helps them break down complex topics and provides clear explanations with interactive citations that link directly to the source so they can verify and trust every answer.

New capabilities in Student Spaces include the ability to add citations to classroom documents, easily digitize and turn handwritten notes into personalized study tools and instantly generate fact sheets. Beyond studying for school, the AI Assistant can now also help students prep for internship and job interviews by reviewing resumes and providing feedback to help them move from classroom to career with confidence. Student Spaces is available on the web and now on the Acrobat Ready app on Android for a mobile study experience.

Coming soon, Adobe will also introduce new Acrobat Studio and Acrobat Express student packages, which include the same tools professionals use to understand, create and collaborate in real-world careers.

Pricing and Availability

All audio and visual capabilities are available in Acrobat Studio, Acrobat Express and Acrobat AI Assistant Plus plans. Knowledge Base, Analyzer, as well as all audio and visual capabilities, are available in Acrobat Studio for enterprise.

Student Spaces is available globally in English, with more languages coming soon.

You can download high-resolution imagery from our press kit.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any time.

About Adobe

Adobe empowers everyone to create through industry-leading platforms and tools that unleash creativity, productivity and personalized customer experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

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