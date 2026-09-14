TOBII AB: Carl Mellander Leaves the Board of Tobii AB

Carl Mellander has, at his own request, chosen to step down from his position as a member of the Board of Directors of Tobii, effective immediately.

"Given the growing scope of board work at Tobii, and considering the time required by my other commitments, I will no longer be able to devote the time that the Tobii board role deserves. I thank you for the good cooperation and wish the company all the best in its exciting continued journey," says Carl Mellander.



"I want to extend a big thank you to Carl for all the work he has done on the board. He has contributed greatly to developing Tobii's board work, and I wish him all the best going forward," says Per Norman, Chairman of the Board.



For more information, please contact:

Henrik Vikström, Interim Head of Communications, Tobii AB

Phone: +46 (0)70 952 80 06

Email: henrik.vikstrom@tobii.com





ABOUT TOBII

Tobii is the global leader in eye tracking and pioneer of attention computing. We are on a mission to improve the world with technology that understands human attention and intent. Creating tech for a better future, our technologies and solutions apply to areas such as behavioural studies and research, healthcare, education and training, gaming, extended reality, automotive, and many more. Tobii's eye tracking is used by thousands of enterprises, universities, and research institutes around the globe. Headquartered in Sweden, Tobii is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (TOBII). For more information: www.tobii.com.