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WKN: A111E5 | ISIN: SE0002591420 | Ticker-Symbol: 24T
Tradegate
14.09.26 | 10:43
0,095 Euro
-1,14 % -0,001
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TOBII AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOBII AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0960,09715:13
0,0950,09615:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2026 13:10 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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TOBII AB: Carl Mellander Leaves the Board of Tobii AB

Carl Mellander has, at his own request, chosen to step down from his position as a member of the Board of Directors of Tobii, effective immediately.

"Given the growing scope of board work at Tobii, and considering the time required by my other commitments, I will no longer be able to devote the time that the Tobii board role deserves. I thank you for the good cooperation and wish the company all the best in its exciting continued journey," says Carl Mellander.

"I want to extend a big thank you to Carl for all the work he has done on the board. He has contributed greatly to developing Tobii's board work, and I wish him all the best going forward," says Per Norman, Chairman of the Board.

For more information, please contact:
Henrik Vikström, Interim Head of Communications, Tobii AB
Phone: +46 (0)70 952 80 06
Email: henrik.vikstrom@tobii.com


ABOUT TOBII
Tobii is the global leader in eye tracking and pioneer of attention computing. We are on a mission to improve the world with technology that understands human attention and intent. Creating tech for a better future, our technologies and solutions apply to areas such as behavioural studies and research, healthcare, education and training, gaming, extended reality, automotive, and many more. Tobii's eye tracking is used by thousands of enterprises, universities, and research institutes around the globe. Headquartered in Sweden, Tobii is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (TOBII). For more information: www.tobii.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.