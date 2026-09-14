Linkage Global Inc: Linkage Global Signs Non-Binding Letter of Intent for Strategic PIPE Investment of Up to $20 Million from Capital Finance Limited

Up to $20 million two-tranche PIPE investment structure designed to accelerate AI-enabled wellness infrastructure.

Parties plan to jointly pursue strategic acquisition of an AI hardware manufacturing enterprise valued between $20 million and $50 million.





Tokyo, JAPAN and New York, NY, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linkage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: UZX) ("Linkage Global" or the "Company"), a technology-driven enterprise focused on AI-enabled wellness infrastructure, today announced that it entered into a non-binding Term Sheet (the "LOI") for a strategic equity investment with Capital Finance Limited, a Hong Kong-based professional investment institution ("Capital Finance" or the "Investor"). Under the terms of the LOI, as amended by an addendum thereto (the "Addendum"),Capital Finance proposes to make a total equity investment of up to US$20,000,000 through a two-tranche Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) structure in newly issued Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

The first tranche of $5,000,000 will be structured as a direct PIPE investment in newly issued Class A ordinary shares. The subscription price will be set at US$3.00 per share or 105% of the closing price of the Class A ordinary shares on the trading day immediately prior to closing, whichever is higher. At a baseline price of $3.00 per share, the first tranche represents approximately 1,666,667 Class A ordinary shares. The earliest target closing date for the first tranche is September 30, 2026. The first tranche will be governed by a definitive Securities Purchase Agreement to be executed within 10 business days after the execution of the LOI.

Within 30 business days following the closing of the first tranche, the Company and Capital Finance plan to jointly identify and evaluate an AI hardware manufacturing target company with an estimated enterprise valuation between $20 million and $50 million. Within 5 business days after the execution of an acquisition agreement with the target, Capital Finance will inject a second PIPE investment of up to $15,000,000. The subscription price for the second tranche will be the higher of (i) US$3.00 per share and (ii) 105% of the closing price of the Class A ordinary shares on the trading day immediately prior to the second tranche closing. The second tranche will be governed by a separate definitive Securities Purchase Agreement, the execution deadline of which will be determined separately by the parties.

"This proposed investment from Capital Finance Limited marks a significant endorsement of Linkage Global's long-term vision, technology platform, and strategy to build an AI-enabled wellness ecosystem as next-generation healthcare infrastructure," said Zhihua Wu, Chairman of Linkage Global. "As we continue to build out our AI-driven wellness infrastructure, securing strong capital partners enables us to accelerate innovation, expand our operational footprint, and build long-term value for our shareholders."

Key Terms of the Proposed Investment

Target Investment: Up to US$20,000,000.

Transaction Structure: Exclusively Class A ordinary share PIPE issuances; for the avoidance of doubt, the entire transaction will not include any warrants, convertible notes, stock options, RSUs, other convertible securities or anti-dilution adjustments, any of which could result in further dilution

Proposed Price: First tranche floor price of $3.00 per share (or 105% of market price if higher); Second tranche floor price of $3.00 per share (or 105% of market price if higher)

The aggregate number of Class A ordinary shares issued to the Investor in the first tranche and to be issued to the Investor in the second tranche shall not exceed 49% of the Company's then issued and outstanding Class A ordinary shares at the time of issuance of the second tranche Class A ordinary shares to the Investor.

Due Diligence Period: A 60-day due diligence period accompanied by customary exclusivity covenants.





The LOI serves as a preliminary statement of commercial intent. Except for certain standard provisions, the terms are non-binding, and there can be no assurance that any definitive agreement will be reached or that the proposed transaction will be completed on the terms described or at all.

About Linkage Global Inc.

Linkage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: UZX) is a technology-driven enterprise pioneering global AI-enabled wellness infrastructure. Through its proprietary Human Resonance OS, the Company integrates self-developed neural acoustic algorithms, a portfolio of original wellness audio copyrights, and next-generation smart wearables to deliver data-driven, proactive wellness solutions to B2B and B2C markets worldwide. Founded on March 24, 2022, Linkage Global is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit: https://linkagecc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's plans, strategies and business development initiatives. There can be no assurance that any strategic initiative, partnership, offering launch, or other business plan described herein will be successfully executed or completed. This press release does not constitute guidance and should not be relied upon as indicative of future financial performance. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Linkage Global Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: ir@linkagecc.com

