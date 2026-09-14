Rocket Doctor AI Inc.: Rocket Doctor AI Provides Operational Update for U.S. Operations for First Two Months of Q3 2026 Ahead of Global Company Town Hall

Vancouver, B.C., Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. ( CSE: AIDR OTC: AIRDF Frankfurt: 939 ) ("Rocket Doctor AI" or the "Company"), a physician-built, AI-powered healthcare technology company focused on empowering doctors and expanding access to high-quality care, is pleased to provide a brief pre-Town Hall operational update highlighting the Company's progress in some of its key performance indicators for its United States operations during the first two months of the third quarter of 2026.

Following up on the Company's announced Q2 2026 financial and operational results on September 1, 2026, and ahead of the global Company Town Hall (see details below and announced in a News Release on 9 September, 2026) scheduled for Monday, September 14, 2026, the Company is delighted to share further key recent operational metrics for its U.S. operations.

Time: 1300 Pacific Standard Time/1600 Eastern Standard Time

1300 Pacific Standard Time/1600 Eastern Standard Time Link: Zoom Webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83081404618

The objective of this interim update is to place this information in the public domain prior to the Town Hall.

Key U.S. Operational Milestones (July - August 2026)

Completed Patient Visits: Completed U.S. patient visits reached 3,625 for the two-month period ending August 31, 2026, representing 93% of the 3,911 completed visits recorded for the entire second quarter (3 months) of 2026.

Completed U.S. patient visits reached 3,625 for the two-month period ending August 31, 2026, representing 93% of the 3,911 completed visits recorded for the entire second quarter (3 months) of 2026. Clinical Hours: U.S. clinical hours increased to 1,555 hours for the two months ending August 31, 2026, representing 78% of the 1,987.5 clinical hours recorded for the entire second quarter of 2026.