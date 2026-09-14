Rocket Doctor AI Inc.: Rocket Doctor AI Provides Operational Update for U.S. Operations for First Two Months of Q3 2026 Ahead of Global Company Town Hall

Vancouver, B.C., Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (CSE: AIDR OTC: AIRDF Frankfurt: 939) ("Rocket Doctor AI" or the "Company"), a physician-built, AI-powered healthcare technology company focused on empowering doctors and expanding access to high-quality care, is pleased to provide a brief pre-Town Hall operational update highlighting the Company's progress in some of its key performance indicators for its United States operations during the first two months of the third quarter of 2026.
Following up on the Company's announced Q2 2026 financial and operational results on September 1, 2026, and ahead of the global Company Town Hall (see details below and announced in a News Release on 9 September, 2026) scheduled for Monday, September 14, 2026, the Company is delighted to share further key recent operational metrics for its U.S. operations.
- Time: 1300 Pacific Standard Time/1600 Eastern Standard Time
- Link: Zoom Webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83081404618
The objective of this interim update is to place this information in the public domain prior to the Town Hall.
Key U.S. Operational Milestones (July - August 2026)
- Completed Patient Visits: Completed U.S. patient visits reached 3,625 for the two-month period ending August 31, 2026, representing 93% of the 3,911 completed visits recorded for the entire second quarter (3 months) of 2026.
- Clinical Hours: U.S. clinical hours increased to 1,555 hours for the two months ending August 31, 2026, representing 78% of the 1,987.5 clinical hours recorded for the entire second quarter of 2026.
Revenue Recognition and Timing Lag
As detailed in the Company's News Release dated September 1, 2026, it should be noted that because the Company currently recognizes certain U.S. revenues on a cash basis, there is a timing lag between the significant increase in patient visits and the corresponding recognition of revenue.
Further, as described in the Company's interim Q2 Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, the following should be noted:
(i) In connection with its U.S. operations, the Company distinguishes between in-network and out-of-network patients when determining reimbursement eligibility for patient visits conducted through its platform. For in-network patients, both the patient and the treating physician must be enrolled with the applicable insurance provider, Medicare, or Medicaid for a reimbursement claim to be eligible for payment. For out-of-network patients, the Company has made a strategic decision to permit access to its platform to drive adoption and expand its user base during this early stage of its U.S. market development.
(ii) While reimbursement for out-of-network visits is generally not expected, the Company will nonetheless submit claims on behalf of these visits where possible, as there remains a possibility that certain claims may be approved at the discretion of the payor.
(iii) Consistent with the Company's overall revenue recognition policy for its U.S. operations, any amounts recovered in respect of out-of-network claims will only be recognized as revenue upon actual cash receipt, reflecting the heightened uncertainty of collection associated with these visits. Management will continue to evaluate its network coverage and payor relationships with a view to converting out-of-network patients and physicians to in-network status over time, which is expected to improve reimbursement rates and provide greater revenue visibility going forward.
About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.
Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company's proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.
Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 350 MDs to provide care to more than 750,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.
By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.
To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc's products and services, contact: www.rocketdoctor.ai or email- info@rocketdoctor.ai
FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI essam.hamza@rocketdoctor.ai
Dr. Bill Cherniak, CEO, Rocket Doctor Inc.bill@rocketdoctor.io
For media inquiries, contact: media@rocketdoctor.ai
Call: +1 (778) 819 8321
Cautionary Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "positioned" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company Town Hall, the Company's growth strategy for the United States and Canada, the Company's key U.S. operational milestones including completed patient visits and clinical hours, the timing lag between patient visits and revenue recognition, the Company's cash-basis revenue recognition policy for U.S. operations, the distinction between in-network and out-of-network patients and the reimbursement eligibility criteria applicable to each, the Company's strategy to permit out-of-network patient access, the submission of claims for out-of-network visits and the possibility that certain claims may be approved at the discretion of the payor, management's evaluation of network coverage and payor relationships with a view to converting out-of-network patients and physicians to in-network status, the expected changes in reimbursement rates and revenue, and future plans and objectives of Rocket Doctor AI Inc., are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.
Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements due to a number of factors and risks. Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to grow its U.S. payer relationships; competition in the digital healthcare and telehealth markets; the Company's ability to attract and retain physicians and patients on its platform; regulatory risks in the healthcare industry in Canada and the United States; reliance on third-party payers and partners; risks associated with the provider credentialing process, including potential delays in onboarding new providers and the Company's ability to satisfy growing network capacity requirements within anticipated timeframes; risks relating to the Company's cash-basis recognition of certain U.S. revenues; general economic conditions; and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Rocket Doctor AI Inc. with securities regulators. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on assumptions management considers reasonable, including assumptions regarding the continued growth of the Company's U.S. patient visit volumes and clinical hours; the ability to maintain and expand the Company's network of licensed physicians and healthcare providers; the Company's ability to successfully convert out-of-network patients and physicians to in-network status over time; the continued availability and stability of reimbursement from third-party payers; the expected timing between patient visits and revenue recognition; the continued operation and reliability of the Company's technology platform; the regulatory environment in Canada and the United States remaining consistent with current conditions; general economic and market conditions; and the Company's ability to retain key personnel and maintain sufficient working capital to fund its operations.
The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Rocket Doctor AI Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.
The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law. This release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities and is not personalized investment advice.