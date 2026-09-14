Satellogic, Inc.: Satellogic Expands Slingshot III Work with IDT and U.S. Office of Naval Research

New Agreement Advances Autonomous, Low-Latency Intelligence Capabilities and Supports the Integration of Six Additional Earth Observation Satellites

PARIS, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), the infrastructure company for Persistent Global Intelligence (PGI), today announced an expanded agreement with Innovative Defense Technologies (IDT) in support of the U.S. Office of Naval Research (ONR) Slingshot III program. The new work builds on Satellogic's ongoing role in the Slingshot initiative and will advance faster, more autonomous production of track data, improved predictive planning, and new in-orbit operational capabilities.

Under the agreement, Satellogic will conduct a series of on-orbit activities and tests during 2027 and 2028. The work supports the integration of six new Satellogic NewSat Mark VI satellites into the Slingshot III architecture over the next 18 months, extending the program from proof-of-concept demonstrations toward operationally relevant capabilities.

The activities and testing will encompass enhanced onboard data processing, system feasibility checks, and automated data filtering. Together, these capabilities are designed to accelerate the creation of actionable track data and enable more responsive planning and execution across a distributed satellite system.

"This expanded work is a meaningful step in operationalizing the capabilities we have been proving through Slingshot," said Emiliano Kargieman, Chief Executive Officer of Satellogic. "By combining high-resolution Earth observation, onboard processing, and inter-satellite communications, we are helping establish a new PGI infrastructure building block for real-time detection, autonomous tip-and-cue, and faster decision-making. We are proud to continue supporting IDT and the Office of Naval Research as they advance the use of commercial space technologies for mission-critical intelligence workstreams."

Slingshot is an ONR research and development initiative that brings together commercial space capabilities to advance low-latency maritime domain awareness. Earlier phases of the program demonstrated how accelerated image processing, object classification, and track generation can be performed within low-latency requirements using commercial satellites and onboard software.

"This is about redefining the speed of national security," said Bernie Gauf, IDT Chairman & CEO. "We took capabilities once limited to highly specialized government systems and proved they can be delivered via commercial platforms at the speed the mission demands. This is a leap forward in providing a critical advantage in maritime domain awareness."

Satellogic's NewSat Mark VI satellites are designed to extend these capabilities through inter-satellite link (ISL) technology. ISL-enabled satellites can share information across the constellation, creating the foundation for more autonomous workflows in which a detected change or object of interest can inform the tasking of a subsequent satellite without requiring every decision to pass through the ground. The architecture is intended to shorten the data-to-decision timeline and enhance the responsiveness of future missions.

The Slingshot III work also reflects the broader operational relevance of Satellogic's PGI infrastructure. As the company expands its fleet with ISL-equipped satellites and onboard compute, it is building the capabilities required for a more connected, responsive infrastructure that can deliver timely, actionable insights at scale.

About Satellogic

Founded in 2010, Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) builds the infrastructure for Persistent Global Intelligence (PGI): continuous, proactive awareness of the places, assets, and activities that matter. The company combines high-cadence satellite collection, best-in-class technology, AI-accelerated workflows, and sovereign-trusted architecture to help customers move from episodic imagery to persistent monitoring programs.

Satellogic serves allied defense and intelligence agencies, civil governments, and commercial markets that need reliable, scalable awareness of change across large portfolios of sites. Customers can begin with discovery, expand into persistent monitoring, and build toward dedicated or sovereign-controlled capacity as their mission requirements grow. To learn more, please visit: https://www.satellogic.com.

About Innovative Defense Technologies (IDT)

Innovative Defense Technologies (IDT) is an Arlington, Virginia based provider of automated software testing, data analysis and cybersecurity solutions for large, complex, mission-critical systems. Using patented Automated Test and ReTest (ATRT) technology, IDT delivers solutions that enable customers to test, assess and certify software with unprecedented efficiency. The company has been recognized by SECAF as the Government Contractor of the Year; by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 Fastest Growing Companies; and by CIO Review as one of the 20 Most Promising Defense Technology Solution Providers. www.IDTus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. The words "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intends", "may", "might", "plan", "possible", "potential", "predict", "project", "should", "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on Satellogic's current expectations and beliefs concerning, among other things, our plans, strategies, prospects, both business and financial. Although we believe our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot give any assurance that we either will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. Many factors could cause actual future results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to generate revenue as expected, including due to challenges created by macroeconomic concerns, geopolitical uncertainty (e.g., trade relationships), financial market fluctuations and related factors, (ii) our ability to effectively market and sell our Persistent Global Intelligence ("PGI") services and to convert contracted revenues and our pipeline of potential contracts into actual revenues, (iii) market acceptance of our PGI services and our dependence upon our ability to keep pace with the latest technological advances, including those related to artificial intelligence and machine learning; (iv) risks related to the secured convertible notes, (v) the potential loss of one or more of our largest customers, (vi) the considerable time and expense related to our sales efforts and the length and unpredictability of our sales cycle, (vii) risks and uncertainties associated with defense-related contracts, (viii) risk related to our pricing structure, (ix) our ability to scale production of our satellites as planned, (x) unforeseen risks, challenges and uncertainties related to our expansion into new business lines, (xi) our dependence on third parties, including SpaceX, to transport and launch our satellites into space, (xii) our reliance on third-party vendors and manufacturers to build and provide certain satellite components, products, or services and the inability of these vendors and manufacturers to meet our needs, (xiii) our dependence on ground station and cloud-based computing infrastructure operated by third parties for value-added services, and any errors, disruption, performance problems, or failure in their or our operational infrastructure, (xiv) risk related to certain minimum service requirements in our customer contracts, (xv) our ability to identify suitable acquisition candidates or consummate acquisitions on acceptable terms, or our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions, (xvi) competition for PGI services, (xvii) risks related to changes in tax laws and regulations, including the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," (xviii) risks related to changes in trade policy and the related impact on macroeconomic conditions, including further expansions of U.S. export controls and tariffs, as well as related retaliatory actions, (xix) challenges with international operations or unexpected changes to the regulatory environment in certain markets, (xx) unknown defects or errors in our products, (xxi) risk related to the capital-intensive nature of our business and our ability to raise adequate capital to finance our business strategies, (xxii) uncertainties beyond our control related to the production, launch, commissioning, and/or operation of our satellites and related ground systems, software and analytic technologies, (xxiii) the failure of the market for PGI services to achieve the growth potential we expect, (xxiv) risks related to our satellites and related equipment becoming impaired; (xxv) risks related to the failure of our satellites to operate as intended, (xxvi) production and launch delays, launch failures, and damage or destruction to our satellites during launch, and (xxvii) the impact of natural disasters, unusual or prolonged unfavorable weather conditions, epidemic outbreaks, terrorist acts and geopolitical events (including the ongoing conflicts between the United States of America and Iran, Russia and Ukraine, and in the Gaza Strip) on our business and satellite launch schedules. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Satellogic's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed or to be filed by Satellogic from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Satellogic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Satellogic can give no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Contacts

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