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WKN: A0M4X2 | ISIN: CNE100000353 | Ticker-Symbol: GKE
Tradegate
11.09.26 | 15:54
2,590 Euro
+0,78 % +0,020
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ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4602,52015:21
2,4602,52015:22
PR Newswire
14.09.2026 14:36 Uhr
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Hisense Introduces RoamView, A Screen That Moves with the Way You Live

QINGDAO, China, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, today introduced RoamView, the newest addition to its Lifestyle Series, designed to solve a simple challenge of modern living: the best place to enjoy a screen isn't always where the TV is.

You may want to follow a recipe in the kitchen, catch up on a workout in the living room, or enjoy a movie in bed-but a traditional TV stays in one place, while a tablet can feel too small for a truly immersive experience. RoamView is designed to bridge that gap, giving users a screen that moves as freely as they do.

RoamView brings a new level of flexibility and portability to everyday viewing. Users can simply take it from room to room, then rotate, tilt or lift the screen to find the ideal viewing angle. With a long-lasting built-in battery, RoamView lets users enjoy their favorite content without being tied to a power outlet-whether relaxing, working, creating or connecting.

And because modern living is about more than watching, RoamView adapts to whatever the moment calls for. Capture ideas on Whiteboard, explore creative projects with a digital sketchpad, set the mood with Art Gallery, or turn any room into a karaoke stage with Karafun. When it's time to unwind, 4K streaming brings entertainment to life with immersive picture quality. Powered by a high-performance processing platform with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage, RoamView delivers smooth multitasking while giving users ample space to keep their favorite movies, shows, photos and other content close at hand.

Together with CanvasTV, which transforms digital art into part of the home, and DécoTV, which blends elegant design with premium viewing, RoamView further expands the Hisense Lifestyle Series-offering displays that adapt beautifully to people's homes and the way they live.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 180 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2026H1). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-introduces-roamview-a-screen-that-moves-with-the-way-you-live-302877260.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.