Strategic acquisition consolidates the Company's land position at the northern end of the Guichon Creek batholith as exploration and staking activity accelerates across the Highland Valley copper corridor

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - District Copper Corp. (TSXV: DCOP) (OTCID: CAXPF) ("District Copper," "District," or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire mineral claim 1137534, a 368.4-hectare property situated adjacent to the Copper Keg project area. The acquisition secures the last remaining mineral claim between the Company's Copper Keg project and Teck Resources' Highland Valley Copper operation, approximately 20 km to the south, and consolidates the Company's land position at a time of heightened staking and exploration activity across the northern Guichon Creek batholith.

Acquisition Details

Under the terms of the agreement, the Company will acquire 100% interest in mineral claim 1137534 (368.4 hectares) in consideration of $2,500 in cash and 375,000 common shares of the Company. Following completion of the acquisition, the Copper Keg project will comprise 23 claims totaling 6,525.83 hectares (319 cells).

The claim is underlain by Kamloops Group volcanics and covers several magnetometer highs identified in the Company's existing airborne magnetic dataset. The magnetic signatures on this claim will be incorporated into the Company's ongoing exploration model and interpreted alongside results from the DCIP geophysical survey scheduled to commence end of September, 2026.

Strategic Context

The Company notes that recent mineral tenure filings on BC Mineral Titles Online indicate that Teck Highland Valley Copper Corporation acquired eight mineral claims totaling approximately 12,139 hectares in the area directly surrounding and adjacent to the Copper Keg project on August 17, 2026.[1] The acquisition of claim 1137534 ensures that the Company maintains a continuous and consolidated land position within the northern Guichon Creek batholith.





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Management Commentary

Jevin Werbes, CEO, commented: "This acquisition secures a critical piece of ground. It is the last remaining mineral claim between Copper Keg and Teck's Highland Valley Copper operation. When we see increased staking activity by third parties across the northern batholith, consolidating the integrity of our land package becomes a strategic priority. The claim covers several magnetometer highs that complement our existing geophysical dataset and will be incorporated into our exploration model as we advance toward drill target definition. We look forward to updating shareholders as the DCIP survey progresses and we move toward defining drill targets for what will be the first drill program in Copper Keg's 130-year history."

About Copper Keg

The Copper Keg project comprises 23 claims totaling 6,525.83 hectares at the northern end of the Guichon Creek batholith, the same intrusive complex that hosts every major porphyry copper deposit in the Highland Valley district. The project benefits from excellent infrastructure with power, gas and rail access, located within the Kamloops Mining Division, a few hours' drive from the regional centre of Kelowna.

Historical exploration at Copper Keg dates back to the late 1800s. The BC Minister of Mines Annual Report for 1898 documented a "spectacular gossan" several kilometres long, located approximately 9 kilometres from Ashcroft, BC, describing "a large body of ore, carrying gold and silver, but principally copper," where a 24-metre adit was driven into the mineralized zone. Despite this early recognition, subsequent exploration was limited and superficial in nature, and the property has never been tested by modern diamond drilling.

District Copper has carried out four years of systematic exploration between 2021 and 2025, including DCIP geophysics, high-sensitivity airborne magnetics and radiometrics, soil and rock geochemistry, detailed geological mapping, and petrographic and whole rock geochemical studies. A comprehensive review of the full data package was presented in the Company's news release dated August 19, 2026, the first integrated geological model relating these datasets to one another and explaining the rationale for the current DCIP survey design.

The Company's DCIP geophysical survey, conducted by Quantec Geoscience using its Titan DCIP system, is scheduled to commence at the end of September, 2026, and is designed to delineate drill targets for the property's first-ever diamond drill program.

Resurgence of activity in the Highland Valley District

The Copper Keg project is located within one of Canada's most active copper exploration and development corridors. Teck Resources' Highland Valley Copper operation, approximately 20 km to the south, is Canada's largest copper mine and received a $2.1-2.4 billion mine life extension approval to continue operations through 2046.[2] The Government of Canada has committed $50 million in conditional funding to upgrade BC Hydro's regional transmission system in support of the Highland Valley expansion.[3]

Getty Copper Inc., whose Getty project is located in the Highland Valley district directly between Copper Keg and Teck's operation, recently reported initial drill results from Getty South including 68.5 m of 0.81% Cu from 39.5 m depth and 184 m of 0.37% Cu, with mineralization extended 72 m below historical intercepts and remaining open within a broader IP geophysical anomaly.[4]

British Columbia's mineral exploration sector posted record spending of $751 million in 2025, with copper overtaking gold as the province's top exploration target for the first time on record.[6]

Qualified Person

Chris M. Healey, P.Geo., Chief Geologist, and a Director of District Copper Corp., is the qualified person under NI 43-101 guidelines who is responsible for the technical content of this release and approves its release.

About District Copper

District Copper is a Canadian company engaged in the exploration for porphyry copper deposits in south-central British Columbia.

______________________________

Jevin Werbes, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this news release, including information as to the Company's strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements." Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such statements. All statements, other than historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the planned DCIP geophysical survey and its anticipated completion, the potential for a buried porphyry copper system at depth, the Company's plans to advance toward drill target definition and drill permitting, and the integration of the newly acquired claim into the Company's exploration model, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Known risk factors include, among others: the dimensions and shape of the chargeability anomaly may not be as interpreted; the alteration and styles of mineralization may not be indicative of a porphyry copper system; the results of the DCIP survey may not support the current geological interpretation; additional exploration programs may not be completed; uncertainties relating to the interpretation of geophysical and geochemical data; the need to obtain additional financing; and uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing District Copper is disclosed in District Copper's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and District Copper disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Sources

[1] BC Mineral Titles Online (mtonline.gov.bc.ca), mineral tenure filings by Teck Highland Valley Copper Corporation, claims 1137314, 1137315, 1137318, 1137319, 1137320, 1137321, 1137322, issue date August 17, 2026.

[2] Teck Resources Limited, Highland Valley Copper Mine Life Extension project approval, July 2025.

[3] Government of Canada, Natural Resources Canada, backgrounder dated March 3, 2026, "Government of Canada invests to unlock Canada's critical minerals advantage," PDAC 2026.

[4] Getty Copper Inc. news release dated September 2, 2026, "Getty Drills 68.5m of 0.81% Cu from 39.5m and 184m of 0.37% Cu in First Holes at Getty South."

[5] Tower Resources Ltd. news release dated February 19, 2026.

[6] British Columbia Mineral and Coal Exploration Survey, joint initiative of the Government of British Columbia Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals, the Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) and EY, as reported April 16, 2026.

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