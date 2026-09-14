Fortitude Gold Corp.: Fortitude Gold Drills 1.52 Meters Grading 2.85 G/T Gold Within 12.19 Meters Grading 0.87 G/T Gold at East Camp Douglas Lithocap

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB: FTCO) (the "Company") announced multiple wide and high-grade gold drill intercepts from its East Camp Douglas lithocap target, located in Mineral County, Nevada. Intercepts from the East Camp Douglas lithocap include 1.52 meters grading 2.85 grams per tonne (g/t) gold within 12.19 meters grading 0.87 g/t gold, 3.05 meters grading 1.76 g/t gold within 9.14 meters grading 0.83 g/t gold, and 3.05 meters grading 1.85 g/t gold within 10.67 meters grading 0.77 g/t gold. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A. offering investors exposure to both gold production and dividend yield.

East Camp Douglas lithocap drill highlights include (m=meters, g/t=grams per tonne) (full drill table below):

Hole# ECDRC-376:

9.14 m of 0.83 g/t gold

including 3.05 m of 1.76 g/t gold



Hole# ECDRC-395:

10.67 m of 0.77 g/t gold

including 3.05 m of 1.85 g/t gold



Hole# ECDRC-396:

12.19 m of 0.87 g/t gold

including 1.52 m of 1.12 g/t gold & 1.52 m of 2.85 g/t gold



The East Camp Douglas lithocap is an expansive 1.5 by 1.0-kilometer hydrothermal alteration zone that has the potential to host significant near-surface gold. Lithocaps are stratabound alteration zones that are laterally and vertically extensive and typically have steeply dipping structural roots with significant lateral fluid flow during development. Exploration at the D2 Cliffs has exposed high-grade gold intercepts that may be structural feeder zones increasing the potential for a significant discovery. These latest results intercepted extensive gold across substantial widths in multiple holes.

The East Camp Douglas Exploration Plan of Operations / Nevada Reclamation Permit application was submitted in the first quarter of 2026 to the Bureau of Land Management and Nevada Division of Environmental Protection Bureau of Regulation and Reclamation for the East Camp Douglas property. This exploration permit is expected to open approximately 25 acres for exploration drilling under Phase One of a multiphase authorization (for a total of 150 acres), which includes the lithocap area as well as an expansive area in the northern portion of the property.

The Company currently has three exploration drills operating at East Camp Douglas.

"The lithocap on the southern half of our East Camp Douglas property remains a high-priority exploration target," stated Mr. Allan Turner, Vice President of Exploration for Fortitude Gold. "In addition to drilling, property-scale airborne magnetic and radiometric geophysical surveys were completed in May and a Controlled-Source Audio-Frequency Magnetotellurics (CSAMT) was completed in August. These geophysics studies are being incorporated into mapping and drilling results to develop a 3D structural interpretation. Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) is also being completed on surface and drilled samples, for the purpose of determining the alteration mineralogy from which fluid temperatures can be implied. The combination of these assessment techniques may assist us with targeting potential structures that acted as feeder zones that introduced gold to the lithocap zone."

"As a result of our Joint Venture on the property, all the various geologic studies being conducted, coupled with our ongoing exploration drilling, is advancing East Camp Douglas much faster than the Company could have done alone," stated Fortitude Gold's CEO and President, Mr. Jason Reid. "Once we are granted the large-scale exploration permit associated with the exploration Plan of Operations, our current efforts position us to transition into a large scale, targeted, and aggressive exploration program to discover new deposits."

EAST CAMP DOUGLAS LITHOCAP - D2 CLIFFS DRILL SUMMARY HIGHLIGHTS - SEPTEMBER 2026 Hole # Angle From Interval Au deg Meters Meters g/t ECDRC-376 -45 16.76 3.05 0.20 27.43 9.14 0.33 53.34 9.14 0.83 incl. 56.39 3.05 1.76 ECDRC-377 -45 22.86 1.52 0.39 39.62 4.57 0.22 56.39 28.96 0.41 incl. 76.20 1.52 2.04 ECDRC-378 -45 10.67 3.05 0.34 39.62 3.05 0.22 65.53 7.62 0.24 83.82 10.67 0.39 ECDRC-379 -45 36.58 6.10 0.69 incl. 39.62 1.52 1.02 45.72 4.57 0.28 ECDRC-380 -45 4.57 1.52 0.54 60.96 4.57 0.64 incl. 62.48 1.52 1.37 77.72 7.62 0.40 92.96 6.10 0.39 ECDRC-386 -70 54.86 12.19 0.26 ECDRC-387 -45 76.20 13.72 0.41 incl. 83.82 1.52 1.05 94.49 4.57 0.27 ECDRC-388 -50 4.57 4.57 0.16 10.67 4.57 0.49 56.39 15.24 0.27 ECDRC-389 -45 15.24 3.05 0.20 21.34 12.19 0.75 incl. 21.34 3.05 1.40 ECDRC-390 -45 27.43 6.10 0.40 35.05 3.05 0.32 54.86 7.62 0.37 70.10 32.00 0.43 incl. 77.72 1.52 1.52 ECDRC-395 -45 45.72 3.05 0.32 80.77 10.67 0.77 incl. 80.77 3.05 1.85 ECDRC-396 -50 62.48 12.19 0.87 incl. 64.01 1.52 1.12 incl. 71.63 1.52 2.85 Assays by American Assay Laboratories, Sparks, Nevada, USA. Meters downhole, not true width.

About East Camp Douglas:

East Camp Douglas property is in the Silver Star mining district in Mineral County, Nevada, located approximately 6 mi (10 km) southwest of the town of Mina. The district sized property covers 540 unpatented lode mineral claims, 24 unpatented placer claims, 12 patented mining claims, and two fee land parcels. Low-sulfidation gold-bearing mineralization associated with a silica lithocap is observed in the southern portion of East Camp Douglas, while the northern portion of the East Camp Douglas area contains high-sulfidation style gold-bearing mineralization. Fortitude Gold exploration drill programs have intercepted high-grade gold mineralization in both the south and north portions of the property. The East Camp Douglas property is held in a strategic joint venture which is 60% owned by Fortitude and 40% by Hawthorne Land & Minerals, LLC, structured with Fortitude contributing the East Camp Douglas property and Hawthorne contributing a total of $40 million for exploration and development.

About Fortitude Gold Corp.:

Fortitude Gold is a U.S. based gold producer targeting projects with low operating costs, high margins, and strong returns on capital. The Company's strategy is to grow organically, remain debt-free, and distribute dividends. The Company's Nevada Mining Unit consists of eight high-grade gold properties. Fortitude Gold owns 100% of its properties, with the exception of East Camp Douglas, which is held in a joint venture with Fortitude owning 60%. The Isabella Pearl Project, which includes the Isabella Pearl and Scarlet South Mines, and County Line Project, which includes the County Line and East Pit Mines, are currently in production in Mineral and Nye Counties, Nevada. Nevada, U.S.A. is among the world's premier mining friendly jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. If you are risk-averse you should NOT buy shares in Fortitude Gold Corp. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "target", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding the Company's strategy and future plans for production. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release.

Contact:

Greg Patterson

719-717-9825

greg.patterson@fortitudegold.com

www.fortitudegold.com

SOURCE: Fortitude Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/fortitude-gold-drills-1.52-meters-grading-2.85-g%2ft-gold-within-12.19-meters-gra-1220346