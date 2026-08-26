Fortitude Gold Corp.: Fortitude Gold Drills 6.10 Meters Grading 3.44 g/t Gold Within 21.34 Meters Grading 1.27 g/t Gold at Isabella Pearl Scarlet North

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the "Company") announced multiple wide and high-grade gold drill intercepts from its Isabella Pearl property, located in Mineral County, Nevada. Scarlet North intercepts include 6.10 meters grading 3.44 grams per tonne (g/t) gold within 21.34 meters grading 1.27 g/t gold, 3.05 meters grading 2.49 g/t gold within 12.19 meters grading 1.03 g/t gold, and 4.57 meters grading 2.21 g/t gold within 13.72 meters grading 0.87 g/t gold. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A. offering investors exposure to both gold production and dividend yield.

Isabella Pearl Scarlet North drill highlights include (m=meters, g/t=grams per tonne) (full drill table below):

Hole# IPRC-776:

12.19 m of 1.03 g/t gold

including 3.05 m of 2.49 g/t gold



Hole# IPRC-780:

21.34 m of 1.27 g/t gold

including 6.10 m of 3.44 g/t gold



Hole# IPRC-783:

13.72 m of 0.87 g/t gold

including 4.57 m of 2.21 g/t gold



Drill results from Isabella Pearl were from the Scarlet North target located just 700 meters northwest of the Isabella Pearl heap leach and process facility. These high-grade oxide step-out drill results expand the mineralization trend at Scarlet North to the northwest and continue to infill areas within the target. To date, three parallel prominent northwest trending mineralized faults have been identified in this area. Additional drilling is targeted to assess potential connectivity within this mineralized corridor.

Initial metallurgical test work at Scarlet North indicates similar extractability to the nearby Isabella Pearl deposit processed using a standard heap leach process. The proximity of this mineralization allows for a short haul distance to Isabella Pearl's processing facilities. The Company is actively completing baseline studies required for permitting an open pit mine operation at Scarlet North with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP).

"These latest drill results from Scarlet North further advance our understanding that gold mineralization is hosted in high angle fault structures as well as tabular bodies," stated Mr. Allan Turner, Vice President of Exploration for Fortitude Gold. "Mineralization styles at Scarlet North are very similar to those of the nearby Isabella Pearl high-grade gold deposit, and we plan to continue advancing our models through additional step-out and infill drilling."

ISABELLA PEARL SCARLET NORTH AUGUST 2026

REVERSE CIRCULATION DRILL SUMMARY HIGHLIGHTS Hole # Angle

deg From

Meters Interval

Meters Au

g/t Hole # Angle

deg From

Meters Interval

Meters Au

g/t IPRC-775 -45 19.81 1.52 0.52 IPRC-785 -55 13.72 1.52 0.55 38.10 24.38 0.58 18.29 9.14 0.26 incl. 39.62 7.62 0.99 36.58 38.10 0.41 77.72 15.24 0.73 incl. 57.91 1.52 1.27 incl. 82.30 7.62 1.17 incl. 60.96 1.52 1.18 IPRC-776 -55 4.57 12.19 0.82 82.30 9.14 0.66 incl. 12.19 1.52 3.60 IPRC-786 -45 41.15 1.52 0.38 68.58 12.19 1.03 44.20 10.67 0.70 incl. 77.72 3.05 2.49 incl. 44.20 1.52 1.31 IPRC-777 -72 64.01 19.81 0.51 incl. 50.29 1.52 1.51 incl. 80.77 3.05 1.70 IPRC-787 -45 51.82 21.34 0.55 IPRC-778 -45 7.62 6.10 0.85 incl. 70.10 1.52 2.65 incl. 7.62 3.05 1.12 74.68 13.72 0.25 48.77 1.52 1.11 IPRC-788 -65 42.67 15.24 0.35 57.91 1.52 0.71 64.01 6.10 0.25 IPRC-779 -45 19.81 4.57 0.30 IPRC-789 -45 50.29 12.19 0.21 73.15 19.81 0.33 71.63 4.57 0.20 IPRC-780 -65 16.76 4.57 0.24 IPRC-790 -45 41.15 1.52 0.54 39.62 7.62 0.28 50.29 4.57 0.87 50.29 21.34 1.27 incl. 51.82 1.52 1.44 incl. 56.39 6.10 3.44 59.44 9.14 0.50 85.34 1.52 0.57 incl. 64.01 1.52 1.08 IPRC-781 -85 39.62 3.05 0.28 76.20 7.62 0.39 45.72 4.57 0.25 IPRC-791 -45 54.86 15.24 0.34 51.82 3.05 0.27 73.15 7.62 0.24 IPRC-782 -50 57.91 4.57 0.20 83.82 13.72 0.23 73.15 12.19 0.31 IPRC-792 -45 38.10 13.72 0.55 IPRC-783 -45 35.05 4.57 0.41 incl. 44.20 1.52 1.13 48.77 4.57 0.24 IPRC-795 -50 48.77 7.62 0.34 62.48 3.05 0.86 65.53 4.57 0.40 incl. 62.48 1.52 1.30 IPRC-796 -90 44.20 13.72 0.36 67.06 4.57 0.37 IPRC-798 -50 65.53 13.72 0.63 80.77 3.05 0.34 76.20 3.05 1.99 86.87 13.72 0.87 IPRC-799 -60 32.00 19.81 0.55 incl. 86.87 4.57 2.21 incl. 35.05 3.05 1.21 IPRC-784 -45 48.77 4.57 0.29 67.06 3.05 0.26 Assays by American Assay Laboratories, Sparks, Nevada, USA.

Meters downhole, not true width.

About Fortitude Gold Corp.:

Fortitude Gold is a U.S.-based gold producer targeting projects with low operating costs, high margins, and strong returns on capital. The Company's strategy is to grow organically, remain debt-free, and distribute dividends. The Company's Nevada Mining Unit consists of eight high-grade gold properties. Fortitude Gold owns 100% of its properties, with the exception of East Camp Douglas, which is held in a joint venture with Fortitude owning 60%. The Isabella Pearl Project, which includes the Isabella Pearl and Scarlet South Mines, and County Line Project, which includes the County Line and East Pit Mines, are currently in production in Mineral and Nye counties, Nevada. Nevada, U.S.A. is among the world's premier mining friendly jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. If you are risk-averse you should NOT buy shares in Fortitude Gold Corp. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "target", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding the Company's strategy and future plans for production. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release.

Contact:

Greg Patterson

719-717-9825

greg.patterson@fortitudegold.com

www.Fortitudegold.com

SOURCE: Fortitude Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/fortitude-gold-drills-6.10-meters-grading-3.44-g%2ft-gold-within-21.34-meters-gradi-1212033