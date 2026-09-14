I Am CVS Health: Chelsey Shaw

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

By Malcolm Bracy

Key points

Chelsey is a registered nurse with Coram CVS Specialty Infusion Services who has spent 13 years delivering home infusion therapies for patients with rare and genetic diseases.

After Chelsey and her husband adopted their son, his medical needs put their family on the receiving end of the kind of care she'd spent her career providing.

Home is where people feel safe, Chelsey says, "and that's why doing my nursing in the home environment is so key for people."

Chelsey, a registered nurse with Coram CVS Specialty Infusion Services, has spent 13 years providing clinical care, patient education, therapy administration and ongoing support for patients managing complex conditions such as immune disorders, neurological diseases and other chronic and rare conditions that require infusion therapy. She's always taken pride in her practice - but a real turning point came after she and her husband, James, became parents to their son, Oliver.

When he came home in February 2020, Chelsey found herself on the receiving end of home health care for the first time.

"I'm forever grateful, because it made me a better person, a better mom, and a better nurse," she says.

That experience deepened her bond with patients like Angela, whom Chelsey sees in her home every few weeks for several hours. The routine has grown into a real friendship, with the two checking in and swapping family updates even on off days. When IV complications sent Angela to the emergency room and led to a port placement, Chelsey's steady presence helped calm her nerves.

Chelsey's work with Angela and others embodies the way Coram CVS Specialty nurses prioritize safety and quality. "Home to me means somewhere you belong, somewhere you feel safe," Chelsey says. "That's why I think doing my nursing in the home environment is so key for people."

Learn more about Chelsea's story here.

Find more stories and multimedia from CVS Health at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/i-am-cvs-health-chelsey-shaw-1220482