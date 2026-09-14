Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - TN Group Volunteers Ltd. (the "Company"), a company wholly-owned by Benjamin Atkins (the "Acquiror") has filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) an early warning report dated September 14, 2026 with respect to subordinate voting shares (the "SVS") in the capital of TelyRx Holdings Inc. (the "Issuer" or "TelyRx").

On September 11, 2026, the Company purchased 912,933 SVS at a price of $2.59 per SVS pursuant to a block trade arrangement with a single seller over the Toronto Stock Exchange for aggregate consideration of $2,364,496 (the "Transaction"). Immediately prior to the Transaction, as disclosed in an early warning report filed by the Acquiror on April 1, 2026, the Acquiror beneficially owned and exercised control and direction over 6,719,240 SVS, representing approximately 25.5% of the SVS of the Issuer on non-diluted basis. Following the Transaction, the Acquiror beneficially owns and exercises control and direction over 7,632,173 SVS, representing approximately 28.9% of the issued and outstanding SVS of the Issuer on a non-diluted basis). As a result of the Transaction, the Acquiror's beneficial ownership holding percentage of the outstanding SVS increased by approximately 3.5% (from approximately 25.5% to approximately 28.9%) on a non-diluted basis.

The SVS were acquired by for investment purposes. The Acquiror and/or the Company may, from time to time, take such actions in respect of the holdings in securities of the Issuer as deemed appropriate in light of the circumstances then existing, including the purchase of additional SVS or other securities of the Issuer or the disposition of all or a portion of the Acquiror's and/or the Company's security holdings in the Issuer, subject in each case to applicable securities laws and the terms of such securities.

The Transaction was conducted in reliance of the private agreement exemption set out in section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids ("NI 62-104") and as a result, was exempt from the take-over bid requirements in Part 2 of NI 62-104. The SVS were acquired from not more than five sellers and at a price less than 115% of the market price of the SVS.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314146