Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2026) - TelyRx Holdings Inc. (TSX: TELY) (OTCQX: TELYF) ("TelyRx" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled healthcare and digital pharmacy platform, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars.

Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2026

Revenue increased to $22.7 million, compared to $9.3 million in Q2 2025

Total Income (Loss) from Operations increased to $5.4 million, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million in Q2 2025

Adjusted EBITDA loss increased to $3.2 million, compared to a loss of $0.9 million in Q2 2025

"Our second quarter reflects real progress in the parts of the business that matter most for the long term. Recurring revenue grew 23% sequentially to $15.6 million and makes up nearly 70% of our total revenue, and our customer base is both larger and higher value than it was a quarter ago," said Vanessa Slowey, President and Chief Executive Officer of TelyRx. "We continue to invest in our high growth model in a disciplined manner, with a strict focus on scaling prudently, driving operational efficiencies, and growing our base of new and recurring customers. With a refreshed brand and new website, we are well positioned to deepen those customer relationships and build the momentum that will carry TelyRx into its next phase of growth."

2026 Second Quarter Financial Results

Selected Financial Information

(Thousands of U.S. dollars,

except per share amounts and percentages)

For the three-month periods ended June 30,





2026



2025

Revenue $ 22,670

$ 9,342

Gross Profit

13,015



5,088

Gross Profit Margin

57%



54%

Net Income (Loss) from Operations

(5,451 )

(1,098 ) Adjusted EBITDA1

(3,201 )

(892 )









Cash & Cash Equivalents

21,675



2,733

(1) Non-IFRS measure. For further information, including a description of the composition of the measure and reconciliation of the measure to the comparable measures under IFRS, see the "Non-IFRS Financial Metrics" section of this press release.

2026 Second Quarter Operational Results

Revenue was $22.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $9.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $13.3 million, or 143%. Throughout the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Company achieved consistent month-over-month revenue expansion, resulting in a 7.7% compounded monthly growth rate for the period. Revenue consisted of revenue from recurring customers of $15.6 million in the quarter and revenue from new customers of $7.1 million.

Cost of revenue was $9.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Gross profit was $13.0 million, with a gross profit margin of 57% for Q2 2026, an increase of $7.9 million, compared to $5.1 million and a gross profit margin of 54% for the same period in 2025.

Net loss from operations was $5.5 million compared to net loss of $1.1 million in Q2 2025, due primarily to $1.8 million of non-cash stock-based compensation, increased advertising and marketing investment to drive new unique customer growth, and higher general and operating expenses to expand the Company's infrastructure, personnel, and operational capabilities in support of continued growth.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter of 2026 financial results on Monday, August 10, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). To dial direct and enter the call through an operator, dial 1-844-763-8274 or 1-647-361-0247. The live webcast can be accessed by copying and pasting this link into a browser: https://www.gowebcasting.com/14752. Please connect approximately 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the webcast or call to ensure participation. A replay of the call will be available on our website at https://investor.telyrx.com/events-presentations shortly after the completion of the call.

About TelyRx Holdings Inc.

TelyRx is an integrated digital healthcare platform that makes everyday prescription medications easier to access. Patients connect with independent, state-licensed healthcare providers who evaluate their needs and prescribe treatment when appropriate. Prescriptions are filed by TelyRx's licensed pharmacies and delivered directly to patients' doors. Serving patients across 48 U.S. states and all territories, TelyRx provides access to more than 500 common, FDA-approved medications for over 60 common health conditions through a seamless, convenient experience.

1) Non-IFRS Financial Metrics

In addition to the Company's financial results determined in accordance with IFRS, the Company presents non-IFRS measures such as Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") and Free Cash Flow or FCF, as defined below that do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, when taken together with the corresponding IFRS financial measures, provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations, or outlook. The Company considers Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow to be important measures because they help illustrate underlying trends in the business and the Company's historical operating performance on a more consistent basis. The Company believes that the use of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow is helpful to our investors as it is used by management in assessing the health of the business, its operating performance, and its liquidity.

However, non-IFRS financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with IFRS. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-IFRS financial measures or ratios differently or may use other financial measures or ratios to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA or Free Cash Flow as a tool for comparison. Reconciliations are provided below to the most directly comparable financial measures stated in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our IFRS financial measures and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income / (loss) adjusted for interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation expense, transaction expenses and, income tax (benefit) / provision, as applicable. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure to determine our cash burn rate related to operations so readers can understand the cash that is available to operate the business.

The following table reconciles net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 (US dollars in thousands):





Three Months Ended

June 30,





2026



2025

Net loss

(4,469 )

(1,229 ) Finance expense

29



131

Depreciation and amortization

307



171

Listing expense

-



-

Other income

(1,011 )

-

Stock compensation expense

1,785



-

Go-public transaction readiness costs

83



-

Severance

75



35

Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,201 ) $ (892 )

Some of the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA include (i) Adjusted EBITDA does not properly reflect capital commitments to be paid in the future, and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect these capital expenditures. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, readers should be aware that in the future the Company will incur certain expenses similar to the adjustments set out above other than the Listing expense. The Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that its future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. The Company compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the IFRS items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. When evaluating the business' performance, readers should consider Adjusted EBITDA in addition to, and not as a substitute for, other financial performance measures, including our net income (loss) and other IFRS results.

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our liquidity. Because Free Cash Flow facilitates internal comparisons of our historical liquidity on a more consistent basis, we use this measure for business planning purposes. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less purchases of property, equipment, and intangible assets and investment in internal-use software in investing activities.

The following table reconciles net cash used in operating activities to Free Cash Flow for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025 (US dollars in thousands):





Six Months Ended

June 30,





2026



2025

Net cash and cash equivalents used in operating activities $ (5,595 ) $ (148 ) Less: Purchase of property, equipment, and intangible assets in investing activities

(799 )

(850 ) Free Cash Flow $ (6,394 ) $ (998 )

Some of the limitations of Free Cash Flow include (i) Free Cash Flow does not represent our residual cash flow for discretionary expenditures and our non-discretionary commitments, and (ii) Free Cash Flow includes capital expenditures, the benefits of which may be realized in periods subsequent to those in which the expenditures took place. In evaluating Free Cash Flow, you should be aware that in the future we will have cash outflows similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Free Cash Flow should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these cash outflows or any unusual or non-recurring items. When evaluating our performance, you should consider Free Cash Flow in addition to, and not as a substitute for, other financial performance measures, including our net cash used in operating activities and other IFRS results.

In addition to the non-IFRS measures described above, management monitors key business metrics to help it evaluate the business, identify trends affecting the business, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this press release other than statements of historical facts including, without limitation, those that address future events, developments, or transactions that we expect, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of the Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") of the Company dated August 10, 2026, and filed on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "could", "might", "will", "would", "should", "intend", "believe", "target", "budget", "plan", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", "predicts"; "potential", "projects", "possible", "milestones", "projection" or the negative of any of these words and similar expressions, although these words may not be present in all forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's expectations regarding which parts of the business matter most for the long term, the potential growth in our business, our proposed continued investment and strict focus on scaling prudently, driving operational efficiencies and growing the base of new and recurring customers, our positioning to deepen customer relationships and build momentum, the benefits of non-IFRS financial metrics and key business metrics and the possibility of the Company incurring expenses similar to the adjustments set out above under "Non-IFRS Financial Metrics".

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the MD&A dated August 10, 2026, and filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this MD&A and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on several assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to the assumptions discussed in this section. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For additional information, visit www.telyrx.com or contact:

TelyRx Holdings Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

As of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025

Unaudited



June 30,

December 31,



2026

2025

Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,675

$ 2,988

Restricted certificates of deposit

473



464

Inventory

1,519



1,352

Accounts receivable

682



456

Prepaid expenses & other current assets

1,152



297

Total current assets

25,501



5,557

Non-current assets







Property and equipment, net

878



714

Right-of-use assets

3,226



2,565

Software, net

1,261



1,040

Total non-current assets

5,365



4,319

Total assets $ 30,866

$ 9,876

Current liabilities







Accounts payable $ 4,446

$ 2,655

Accrued expenses

1,991



2,988

Contract liability

27



39

Current portion of borrowings

627



9,173

Accrued interest

13



801

Current portion of lease liabilities

265



165

Total current liabilities

7,369



15,821

Non-current liabilities







Borrowings

9,523



-

Lease liabilities

3,068



2,529

Total non-current liabilities

12,591



2,529

Total liabilities

19,960



18,350

Equity







Shareholders' equity

44,436



15,912

Accumulated deficit

(33,530 )

(24,386 ) Total equity

10,906



(8,474 ) Total liabilities and equity $ 30,866

$ 9,876



TelyRx Holdings Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Other Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025

Unaudited



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenues $ 22,670

$ 9,342

$ 42,064

$ 16,273

Cost of revenue

9,655



4,254



18,341



7,693

Gross profit

13,015



5,088



23,723



8,580

Operating expenses















General and administrative

18,159



6,015



31,503



9,292

Depreciation and amortization

307



171



560



305

Total operating expenses

18,466



6,186



32,063



9,597

Loss from operations

(5,451 )

(1,098 )

(8,340 )

(1,017 ) Finance expense

29



131



264



251

Listing expense

-



-



2,309



-

Other income

(1,011 )

-



(1,768 )

-

Loss before tax

(4,469 )

(1,229 )

(9,145 )

(1,268 ) Income tax expense

-



-



-



-

Total net loss and other comprehensive loss $ (4,469 ) $ (1,229 ) $ (9,145 ) $ (1,268 )

















Basic loss per share

(0.09 )

(0.12 )

(0.30 )

(0.12 ) Diluted loss per share

(0.09 )

(0.12 )

(0.30 )

(0.12 )

TelyRx Holdings Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

For the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025

Unaudited



Six months ended June 30,



2026

2025

Cash flows from operating activities











Net loss $ (9,144 ) $ (1,268 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents provided from operating activities







Amortization and depreciation

560



305

Lease interest expense

70



48

Non-cash interest expense

5



301

Interest earned on restricted certificates of deposit

(9 )

(15 ) Gain on lease termination

(89 )

-

Stock compensation expense

1,989



-

Listing expense

2,309



-

Total adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents provided from operating activities

4,835



639

Changes in non-cash working capital items







Accounts receivable

(226 )

(307 ) Inventory

(167 )

(758 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(855 )

(309 ) Accounts payable

1,831



1,176

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(665 )

727

Total changes in non-cash working capital items

(82 )

529

Interest paid

(1,204 )

(48 ) Net cash and cash equivalents used in operating activities

(5,595 )

(148 ) Cash flows from investing activities







Property and equipment purchases

(245 )

(293 ) Software purchases

(554 )

(557 ) Cash acquired in reverse takeover transaction

827



-

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) investing activities

28



(850 ) Cash flows from financing activities







Proceeds from borrowings

10,146



-

Repayments of borrowings

(9,213 )

-

Repayment of principal portion of lease liabilities

(78 )

(38 ) Repurchase of shares from shareholder

-



(3 ) Proceeds from share issuance

23,339



-

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) financing activities

24,254



(41 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

18,687



(1,039 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

2,988



3,314

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 21,675

$ 2,275



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308796

Source: TelyRx