Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - TelyRx Holdings Inc. (TSX: TELY) (OTCQX: TELYF), a technology-enabled healthcare and digital pharmacy platform, today announced the launch of its new brand platform and digital experience, designed around the needs of modern patients. Shaped by insights gathered from patients over the past two years, the launch represents a significant investment in building a healthcare brand focused on making everyday medication easier to access. Patients can visit the new TelyRx.com website today to order many routine medications without the waiting rooms, pharmacy lines and insurance confusion often associated with traditional healthcare.

The new digital experience makes it easier for patients to find the treatments they need through improved treatment discovery, transparent pricing, delivery tracking and faster access to everyday prescription medications with less complexity. As part of the launch, TelyRx now offers more than 500 medications, up from approximately 400 at the start of the year, expanding access to prescriptions across a broad range of healthcare needs. Patients can browse medications online, have their request reviewed by a licensed healthcare provider and receive eligible prescriptions delivered directly to their door. The result is a simpler, more transparent way to access routine healthcare without many of the delays and frustrations associated with traditional care models.

"For the past two years, we've been listening to patients and investing in building a healthcare experience that truly reflects their needs," said Vanessa Slowey, President and Chief Executive Officer of TelyRx. "This launch is far more than a new look and feel. Centered around our patients, we've created a world-class healthcare brand designed to make everyday healthcare easier to access while standing alongside the most recognized names in the industry."

TelyRx has filled more than one million prescriptions nationwide and continues to build strong patient loyalty, reflected in more than 3,600 five-star Trustpilot reviews and a growing base of returning customers who rely on the platform.

"Our strongest validation is the trust patients place in us," Slowey added. "The momentum we have from our new and repeat customers tells us we're not just keeping up, we're helping to reshape the future of the category. We're disrupting expectations for what routine healthcare can be."

Everyday healthcare, finally simple to get. Browse more than 500 medications and order in minutes at TelyRx.com.

About TelyRx

TelyRx is an integrated digital healthcare platform that makes everyday prescription medications easier to access. Patients connect with independent, state-licensed healthcare providers who evaluate their needs and prescribe treatment when appropriate. Prescriptions are filled by TelyRx's licensed pharmacies and delivered directly to patients' doors. Serving patients across 48 U.S. states and all territories, TelyRx provides access to more than 500 common, FDA-approved medications for over 60 common health conditions through a seamless, convenient experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements," including, but not limited to, statements regarding the patients' needs and demands, the potential for the new platform to provide patients with easier and faster access, transparency, delivery tracking and decreased complexity, the growth in our returning customer base and the future of the category. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, technology issues, delays, implementation problems, and the risks described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis dated May 12, 2026, filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307869

Source: TelyRx