Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2026) - TelyRx Holdings Inc. (TSX: TELY) (OTCQX: TELYF) ("TelyRx" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, technology-enabled healthcare and pharmacy services company, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter 2026 financial results on Monday, August 10, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The Company expects to report its second quarter 2026 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2026, via news release at approximately 7:00 am ET on Monday, August 10, 2026.

Telephone Dial-In Access Information

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter of 2026 financial results on Monday, August 10, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). To dial direct and enter the call through an operator, dial 1-844-763-8274 or 1-647-361-0247. The live webcast can be accessed by copying and pasting this link into a browser: https://www.gowebcasting.com/14752. Please connect approximately 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the webcast or call to ensure participation.

About TelyRx Holdings Inc.

TelyRx is a technology-enabled healthcare and pharmacy services company operating a digital pharmacy platform connecting patients with independent, state-licensed providers to access over 450 everyday medications across 48 U.S. states and territories. The company fulfills prescriptions through its licensed retail pharmacies and offers fast, convenient delivery of medications directly to patients' doors.

For additional information, visit www.telyrx.com or contact:

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Source: TelyRx