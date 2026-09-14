Eurofins Supplement OTC Testing and Eurofins Assurance are pleased to announce that the Eurofins Assurance Product Certification Program has received ISO/IEC 17065 accreditation from the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA). The accredited scope includes certification of dietary supplements and dietary ingredients, as well as certification of conventional foods, fortified foods, and functional foods under the Eurofins Assurance Certified Foods Protocol (2025). This achievement reinforces Eurofins Supplement OTC Testing and Eurofins Assurance's commitment to delivering trusted, competent, and impartial certification services to the dietary supplement industry.

A2LA is one of the world's largest accreditation bodies, holding more than 4,300 active certificates across 50 countries. ISO/IEC 17065 is the only globally recognized standard for product certification programs, a key indicator that Eurofins Assurance Product Certification Program procedures are performed in a competent, consistent, and impartial manner, against the highest technical and regulatory standards.

Through independent product label and formula review, comprehensive testing, and audits, the Eurofins Assurance Product Certification Program offers objective substantiation that products meet label claims and do not contain unsafe levels of contaminants. Since its launch in 2025, the Eurofins Product Certification Program has supported dietary supplement brands to demonstrate their commitment to product quality and transparency.

Product certification is a growing pillar of the Eurofins Assurance network's certification portfolio, complementing its audit and certification services for the food and feed, consumer product, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and dietary supplement sectors. As global supply chains face increasing scrutiny related to label accuracy, ingredient safety, and regulatory compliance, Eurofins Assurance continues to expand its accredited certification capabilities, acting as a single, trusted partner to brands and retailers across categories and geographies.

Learn more about product certification services at https://www.eurofinsus.com/food-testing/services/eurofins-food-and-supplement-certifications/.

About Eurofins Assurance

The Eurofins Assurance network of companies offers comprehensive supply chain assurance to various industries on their quests towards compliance and performance improvement related to operations, processes, systems, people or capabilities. With a network across Asia, Africa, Europe and South America, Eurofins Assurance is trusted by brands, retailers, suppliers and corporate organisations worldwide from food and feed, consumer products, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, dietary and food supplement and other sectors to deliver audit, certification, inspection and customised solutions.

About Eurofins Supplement OTC Testing

Eurofins Supplement OTC Testing provides integrated solutions that span the entire food and supplement product life cycles. From concept to commercialization, Eurofins Supplement OTC Testing delivers integrated consulting, development, and testing services including product and process development; consumer research and sensory evaluation; nutritional and contaminant analysis; and food safety testing, consulting, and training. Eurofins Supplement OTC Testing is part of the wider global Eurofins Food Testing network comprised of diverse teams of leading food scientists who provide a broad range of resources, experience, and expertise that enable customers to bring innovative, sustainable, safe products to market, faster.

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Contacts:

For further information:

Fiona Fong

Global Marketing Director

Eurofins Assurance

Phone: +852 6113 9903

E-mail: fiona.fong@cpt.eurofinscn.com

Website: https://www.eurofins.com/en/assurance-inspection-services/

Jennifer Keaveny

Director, Client Services

Eurofins Supplement OTC Testing

Phone: +1 608 572 5156

Email: jennifer.keaveny@ft.eurofinsus.com

Website: https://www.eurofins.com/en-us/food-feed-testing/