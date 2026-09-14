Avalara, Inc.: Avalara Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide E-Invoicing Compliance Solutions 2026

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc., the agentic AI leader in global tax and compliance, today announced that after a thorough evaluation of its strategies and capabilities, the company has been positioned in the Leaders Category in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide E-Invoicing Compliance Solutions 2026 Vendor Assessment (doc EUR154882XXX, September 2026).

According to the IDC MarketScape, "Avalara's harmonized UBL model and single global API let customers integrate once and activate countries via configuration." The report also noted, "Avalara supports a wide mandate footprint with an ambitious expansion road map, and customers expressed confidence in its depth of compliance expertise."

"To us, being recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide E-Invoicing Compliance Solutions reflects the trust our customers place in us to navigate one of the most complex and fast-moving compliance landscapes in the world," said Jayme Fishman, Chief Strategy and Product Officer at Avalara. "As governments continue to accelerate e-invoicing mandates across every region, we're committed to making it faster and easier for businesses to stay compliant everywhere, without the burden of managing country-by-country solutions."

With Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting (ELR), businesses integrate once and activate individual country mandates through configuration rather than repeated reimplementation. Built on a single global API and a harmonized data model, Avalara ELR supports clearance/CTC, post-audit, and hybrid e-reporting architectures through pre-built, country-specific workflows. The Avalara solution integrates with leading ERP and accounting platforms, as well as ecommerce and billing systems.

AI is also embedded within Avalara ELR, including error interpretation through Avi Insights, natural-language document search, and intelligent document processing, with further agentic capabilities planned.

"The global e-invoicing mandate landscape is expanding at a pace that challenges even the most well-resourced finance and IT teams," said Kevin Permenter, Research Director, Financial Applications, IDC. "Avalara's ability to offer a single global API with country-specific activation through configuration addresses one of the core pain points we see across midmarket and enterprise buyers. Combined with predictable, transaction-based pricing and a proven compliance track record, Avalara demonstrates the hallmarks of a vendor well-positioned to scale alongside the mandates its customers face."

About Avalara

Avalara is the agentic AI platform for global tax and compliance. For more than two decades, Avalara has built one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, processing more than 54 billion transactions annually and supporting millions of businesses worldwide. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance with greater precision, from tax calculations and return filings to exemption certificate management and beyond. For more information, visit Avalara.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

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