GS Microelectronics: GSME Joined TSMC OIP Value Chain Alliance in North America

Accelerating seamless growth and advanced silicon design innovation from prototype to high-volume production, powered by design services, manufacturing services and AI-driven platform for end-to-end visibility

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GS Microelectronics U.S., Inc. (GSME), a leading semiconductor solutions provider, today announced it has officially joined TSMC's Open Innovation Platform (OIP) Value Chain Alliance (VCA) as a member partner in North America. This partnership builds upon GSME's proven track record of integrating design enablement building blocks with solutions from the OIP Ecosystem partners and delivering comprehensive ASIC services across the entire IC value chain - spanning IP development, front-end architecture, back-end physical design, wafer manufacturing, advanced packaging, assembly, and testing.

The collaboration with TSMC comes during a period of rapid international scaling for GSME. Founded in 2022, the company has grown from a Silicon Valley startup into a global operation in San Jose, Phoenix, Hsinchu, Ho Chi Minh City, Danang, and Muscat. Backed by Series B funding from Maverick Silicon, GSME continues to scale its design services, advanced packaging, IP portfolio, and AI-driven supply chain capabilities.

"Joining TSMC's OIP ecosystem as a VCA partner in North America underscores our commitment to delivering a unified, execution-driven platform for our customers," said Farhat Jahangir, President and CEO of GSME. "Our mission is to give customers a tightly integrated and lower-risk path from early MPW exploration straight into high-volume production with end-to-end visibility, eliminating the cost, delay, and fragmentation that come from handing designs across multiple vendors."

"TSMC is pleased to welcome GSME as an OIP Value Chain Alliance partner in North America," said Percy Chang, Director of Emerging Business Development at TSMC. "By combining TSMC's advanced process and packaging technologies with GSME's design and turnkey services, we are strengthening our OIP ecosystem and expanding the support available to our mutual customers as they develop innovative silicon solutions."

GSME's Value-Added Services



Unlike traditional semiconductor service providers that focus on isolated stages of the value chain, GSME supports customers across the full silicon lifecycle through a unified set of capabilities.

The company's accessible MPW services offer a low-risk entry point for early silicon validation that transitions seamlessly into turnkey high-volume manufacturing, accelerating time-to-market. Backed by end-to-end design expertise in front-end architecture, back-end implementation, quality assurance, and technology incubation, GSME is also actively developing 2.5D/3D advanced packaging capabilities, including support for TSMC CoWoS-based architectures to serve AI, and HPC verticals. This entire lifecycle is tied together by GSME's agentic LLM platform, which provides customers with integrated supply chain visibility from wafer, assembly, to yield.

About GSME

GS Microelectronics U.S., Inc. (GSME) is a leading semiconductor solutions provider headquartered in San Jose, California, with a global presence in Taiwan, Vietnam, and Oman. GSME delivers tailored silicon solutions by leveraging cutting-edge technology and proven domain expertise. The company offers end-to-end chip design, full turnkey manufacturing, quality assurance & reliability, product sustaining, continuous improvement plan (CIP), and strategic incubation services, enabling customers to accelerate innovative products and rapidly scale to market.

Contact:

GSME Press Relations

pressrelations@gsme.com

www.gsme.com

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