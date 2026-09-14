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WKN: 909800 | ISIN: US8740391003 | Ticker-Symbol: TSFA
Tradegate
14.09.26 | 16:25
366,00 Euro
-2,01 % -7,50
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
363,50364,5016:43
363,50364,5016:43
PR Newswire
14.09.2026 15:12 Uhr
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

GS Microelectronics: GSME Joined TSMC OIP Value Chain Alliance in North America

Accelerating seamless growth and advanced silicon design innovation from prototype to high-volume production, powered by design services, manufacturing services and AI-driven platform for end-to-end visibility

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GS Microelectronics U.S., Inc. (GSME), a leading semiconductor solutions provider, today announced it has officially joined TSMC's Open Innovation Platform (OIP) Value Chain Alliance (VCA) as a member partner in North America. This partnership builds upon GSME's proven track record of integrating design enablement building blocks with solutions from the OIP Ecosystem partners and delivering comprehensive ASIC services across the entire IC value chain - spanning IP development, front-end architecture, back-end physical design, wafer manufacturing, advanced packaging, assembly, and testing.

The collaboration with TSMC comes during a period of rapid international scaling for GSME. Founded in 2022, the company has grown from a Silicon Valley startup into a global operation in San Jose, Phoenix, Hsinchu, Ho Chi Minh City, Danang, and Muscat. Backed by Series B funding from Maverick Silicon, GSME continues to scale its design services, advanced packaging, IP portfolio, and AI-driven supply chain capabilities.

"Joining TSMC's OIP ecosystem as a VCA partner in North America underscores our commitment to delivering a unified, execution-driven platform for our customers," said Farhat Jahangir, President and CEO of GSME. "Our mission is to give customers a tightly integrated and lower-risk path from early MPW exploration straight into high-volume production with end-to-end visibility, eliminating the cost, delay, and fragmentation that come from handing designs across multiple vendors."

"TSMC is pleased to welcome GSME as an OIP Value Chain Alliance partner in North America," said Percy Chang, Director of Emerging Business Development at TSMC. "By combining TSMC's advanced process and packaging technologies with GSME's design and turnkey services, we are strengthening our OIP ecosystem and expanding the support available to our mutual customers as they develop innovative silicon solutions."

GSME's Value-Added Services

Unlike traditional semiconductor service providers that focus on isolated stages of the value chain, GSME supports customers across the full silicon lifecycle through a unified set of capabilities.

The company's accessible MPW services offer a low-risk entry point for early silicon validation that transitions seamlessly into turnkey high-volume manufacturing, accelerating time-to-market. Backed by end-to-end design expertise in front-end architecture, back-end implementation, quality assurance, and technology incubation, GSME is also actively developing 2.5D/3D advanced packaging capabilities, including support for TSMC CoWoS-based architectures to serve AI, and HPC verticals. This entire lifecycle is tied together by GSME's agentic LLM platform, which provides customers with integrated supply chain visibility from wafer, assembly, to yield.

About GSME
GS Microelectronics U.S., Inc. (GSME) is a leading semiconductor solutions provider headquartered in San Jose, California, with a global presence in Taiwan, Vietnam, and Oman. GSME delivers tailored silicon solutions by leveraging cutting-edge technology and proven domain expertise. The company offers end-to-end chip design, full turnkey manufacturing, quality assurance & reliability, product sustaining, continuous improvement plan (CIP), and strategic incubation services, enabling customers to accelerate innovative products and rapidly scale to market.

Contact:
GSME Press Relations
pressrelations@gsme.com
www.gsme.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gsme-joined-tsmc-oip-value-chain-alliance-in-north-america-302876870.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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