EQS-News: Royalty Management Holding Corp. / Key word(s): Science

Royalty Management Holding Corporation Announces The Vault Holding's Bitcoin Miner Operational Expansion Program



14.09.2026 / 15:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Initial Bitcoin Antminer Deployment Will Be Used to Validate Second Potential Operating Site More Than 20 Acres of Expansion Potential, Access to Potentially Sub-$0.06/kWh Power, and No Grid Constraints FISHERS, IN - September 14, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Royalty Management Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: RMCO) ("Royalty Management" or the "Company"), a forward leaning royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of resource-driven and emerging technology industries, is pleased to announce today that its wholly owned subsidiary, The Vault Holding, has acquired four next-generation Antminer machines as part of an initial testing and validation program for its second digital infrastructure location currently in development. This preliminary deployment at its second potential location represents an important step in The Vault Holding's strategy to identify, validate, and develop highly scalable digital infrastructure sites capable of supporting bitcoin mining and other high-density computing applications. The second location provides The Vault Holding with what the Company believes could be a particularly compelling expansion opportunity: the site encompasses more than 20 acres of potential development area and is expected to provide access to electricity at potentially less than $0.06 per kilowatt-hour, while operating without traditional electricity grid-capacity constraints. The four Antminer bitcoin units will be utilized to validate operating conditions, power economics, infrastructure requirements, uptime, connectivity and overall site performance prior to a potential and significantly larger-scale deployment both through deployment of the Company's own machines and through potentially third-party hosting arrangements. Building a Scalable Digital Infrastructure Platform The Vault Holding's strategy is focused on securing locations where attractive energy economics and scalable infrastructure availability can create a durable competitive advantage for the Company. Unlike many bitcoin mining and data center developments that are limited by available grid capacity and energy rationing, transmission constraints or lengthy interconnection timelines, the Company believes this second Vault Holding location has the potential to provide a substantially different development profile. With more than 20 acres available for potential expansion, The Vault Holding believes the site could ultimately support a significant number of mining units and digital infrastructure, subject to successful completion of the testing program, engineering, infrastructure development and other necessary approvals and investments. Thomas Sauve, Chief Executive Officer of Royalty Management Holding Corporation, the sole owner of The Vault Holding Corporation, commented, "We believe access to low-cost, scalable power without traditional grid constraints can be a game changer for rapid deployment of the digital infrastructure industry. The acquisition of these first four trial units is not about the size of the initial deployment - it is about validating what we believe could become a substantially larger opportunity. Tom continued, "Our goal with The Vault Holding Corporation is to identify assets where we can combine energy, land and infrastructure in a way that creates a structural cost advantage and speed to market. This second location potentially gives us access to sub-six-cent power, more than 20 acres of expansion capability and, importantly, an opportunity to scale without being constrained by the traditional electrical grid. If the testing program validates our expectations, we believe this location could provide The Vault Holding with a platform to methodically scale its digital infrastructure while also evaluating additional high-density computing and digital infrastructure opportunities." From Validation to Commercial Scale The initial four-unit bitcoin miner deployment is designed to establish real-world operating data before The Vault Holding commits additional capital to the location. The Company intends to evaluate power consumption, miner efficiency, cooling requirements, operating uptime, maintenance requirements and site-level economics. Following the anticipated successful validation, The Vault Holding intends to evaluate a phased expansion strategy that could include substantially increasing its Bitcoin miner capacity at the site. The Company believes this disciplined approach allows The Vault Holding to prove the economics of a location at relatively modest initial capital investment before scaling deployment. Energy as a Competitive Advantage Energy availability and cost have become increasingly important factors in the economics of bitcoin mining, artificial intelligence infrastructure and high-performance computing. The Vault Holding is pursuing a strategy centered around locations where the Company believes it can leverage low-cost energy, unconstrained or differentiated power sources, available land and modular infrastructure to create scalable digital assets. The Company believes the combination of potentially sub-$0.06/kWh electricity and significant expansion acreage at its second location could create a compelling foundation for long-term growth. The four acquired mining units are expected to begin the Company's testing and validation process at the second location, with future expansion decisions based on the results of the program. About The Vault Holding Corporation The Vault Holding Corp. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Royalty Management Holding Corporation, focused on developing and investing in digital infrastructure opportunities, including bitcoin mining and other energy-intensive computing applications. The Vault Holding seeks to capitalize on opportunities where differentiated access to energy, infrastructure and real estate can provide attractive operating economics and scalable growth. About Royalty Management Holding Corporation Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of market environments. The model is to acquire and structure cash flow streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future. For more information visit www.royaltymgmtcorp.com . Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the matters discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with the SEC. The information contained in this release is as of the date first set forth above. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. Company Contact:

Thomas Sauve

Chief Executive Officer

www.royaltymgmtcorp.com

(646) 245-2465 SOURCE: Royalty Management Holding Corporation View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Royalty Management Holding Corp.





14.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News