EQS-News: Royalty Management Holding Corp. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Royalty Management Holding Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2026 Cash Dividend



16.07.2026 / 20:21 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Quarterly Cash Dividend Payment by the Company in the Amount of $0.0025 Per Share Is Set for a Record Date of September 30, 2026, and a Payment Date of October 10, 2026 FISHERS, IN - July 16, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Royalty Management Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: RMCO) ("Royalty Management" "RMCO", or the "Company"), a forward leaning royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of resource-driven and emerging technology industries, is pleased to announce that the Company has set the record date of September 30, 2026 for its next quarterly cash dividend payment to shareholders. Shareholders of the Company as of this record date will receive a cash dividend of $0.0025 per share, payable on October 10, 2026. Thomas Sauve, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "With the approval from our Board of Directors last quarter to continue the $0.01 per year cash dividend to shareholders, paid on a calendar quarterly basis in the amount of $0.0025 per quarter, for another twelve months, we are pleased to be able to announce the next quarterly dividend record date and payment date for this dividend. Shareholders holding shares of our Company on September 30, 2026 will receive a $0.0025 per share cash payment, which will be paid on October 10, 2026." About Royalty Management Holding Corporation Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of market environments. The model is to acquire and structure cash flow streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future. For more information visit www.royaltymgmtcorp.com . Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the matters discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with the SEC. The information contained in this release is as of the date first set forth above. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. Royalty Management Holding Corporation Contact: Thomas Sauve

Chief Executive Officer

www.royaltymgmtcorp.com

(646) 245-2465 SOURCE: Royalty Management Holding Corporation View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Royalty Management Holding Corp.





16.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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