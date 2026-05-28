EQS-News: Royalty Management Holding Corp. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Royalty Management Holding Corporation Announces Preliminary Inclusion to Russell Microcap(R) Index



28.05.2026 / 15:18 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Addition to the Index Provides Broader Shareholder and Market Awareness FISHERS, IN - May 28, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Royalty Management Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: RMCO) ("Royalty Management" or the "Company"), a forward leaning royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of resource-driven and emerging technology industries, is pleased to announce that was added as a member of the Russell Microcap Index, which will become effective after the US market closes on June 28, as part of the 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution. Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes. "We are honored to be joining the Russell Microcap Index," stated Thomas Sauve, Chief Executive Officer of Royalty Management Holding Corporation. "This is a testament to the hard work of our team in building a company that offers a strong growth trajectory as well as a over a year of dividend payments to our shareholders. We believe the remaining months of 2026 and throughout 2027 will be monumental years for the Company as we evaluate several high-impact investment opportunities, while at the same point seeking selective realizations of current investments that will generate additional cash flow for continued shareholder growth. We are also extremely excited about the continued progression of ReElement Technologies and their rapid expansion at their Marion, Indiana facility, which will make Royalty Management one of the only, if not the only, companies that derive cash flow for investors from the rare earth and critical mineral refining industry." Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. For more information on the Russell Microcap Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website . About Royalty Management Holding Corporation Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of market environments. The model is to acquire and structure cash flow streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future. For more information visit www.royaltymgmtcorp.com . Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the matters discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with the SEC. The information contained in this release is as of the date first set forth above. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. Company Contact:

Thomas Sauve

Chief Executive Officer

www.royaltymgmtcorp.com

(646) 245-2465 SOURCE: Royalty Management Holding Corporation View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Royalty Management Holding Corp.





28.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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