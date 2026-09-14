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WKN: 920479 | ISIN: FI0009007660 | Ticker-Symbol: N97
Düsseldorf
14.09.26 | 09:10
9,110 Euro
+1,11 % +0,100
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MARIMEKKO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,0409,36016:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2026 15:34 Uhr
131 Leser
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Marimekko Corporation: Marimekko to start acquiring the company's own shares

Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 14 September 2026 at 4.30 p.m. EEST

Marimekko to start acquiring the company's own shares

Marimekko Corporation's Board of Directors has decided to start acquiring the company's own shares based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 16 April 2026. The maximum number of shares to be acquired will be 150,000, corresponding to approximately 0.4 percent of the total number of the company's shares. The shares will be acquired through public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki at the market price prevailing at the time of acquisition. Acquisitions will start on 15 September 2026 at the earliest and are estimated to be concluded by the end of November 2026.

The Annual General Meeting on 16 April 2026 authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the acquisition of a maximum of 150,000 of the company's own shares, in one or more instalments, representing approximately 0.4 percent of the total number of the company's shares. The shares will be acquired with funds from the company's non-restricted equity, which means that the acquisition will reduce funds available for distribution. As per the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting, the acquired shares may be used for the company's incentive compensation program, be transferred for other purposes or be cancelled. The authorization is valid until 16 October 2027.

The total number of shares and votes in Marimekko Corporation is 40,649,170. At the moment, Marimekko holds 85,900 own shares.

MARIMEKKO CORPORATION
Corporate Communications

Anna Tuominen
Tel. +358 40 584 6944
anna.tuominen@marimekko.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2025, the company's net sales totaled EUR 190 million and comparable operating profit margin was 17.1 percent. Globally, there are over 170 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 39 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 490 people. The company's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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