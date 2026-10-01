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MA

WKN: 920479 | ISIN: FI0009007660 | Ticker-Symbol: N97
Frankfurt
01.10.26 | 08:00
9,340 Euro
+0,21 % +0,020
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9,0709,70018:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2026 18:10 Uhr
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Marimekko Corporation: Marimekko has completed the acquisitions of the company's own shares

Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 1 October 2026 at 7.00 p.m. EEST

Marimekko has completed the acquisitions of the company's own shares

The acquisitions of Marimekko's own shares, the start of which was announced on 14 September 2026, have been completed. During the time period from 15 September 2026 to 1 October 2026, Marimekko acquired 150,000 own shares through the public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki at the market price prevailing at the time of acquisition. The average price per share was EUR 9.5619 and the total amount paid for the shares acquired was EUR 1,434,284.45.

The total number of shares and votes in Marimekko Corporation is 40,649,170. After the acquisitions, Marimekko holds 235,900 of its own shares, corresponding to approximately 0.58 percent of the total number of the company's shares. Marimekko shares held by the company carry no voting rights and no entitlement to dividends.

The acquisition of the company's own shares was based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 16 April 2026. The authorization has now been fully utilized. The shares were acquired with funds from the company's non-restricted equity. The acquired shares may be used for the company's incentive compensation program, be transferred for other purposes or be cancelled.

MARIMEKKO CORPORATION
Corporate Communications


Anna Tuominen
Tel. +358 40 5846944
anna.tuominen@marimekko.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2025, the company's net sales totaled EUR 190 million and comparable operating profit margin was 17.1 percent. Globally, there are over 170 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 39 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 490 people. The company's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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