Enbridge Inc.: Enbridge Announces the Closing of CDN$3.0 BillionCommon Equity Offering Inclusive of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) ("Enbridge" or the "Company") today announced it has closed its previously announced public offering (the Offering) of common shares by a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets and CIBC Capital Markets, and including Scotiabank, BMO Capital Markets, TD Securities Inc., and National Bank of Canada Capital Markets as joint bookrunners. Enbridge issued 44,735,000 common shares inclusive of 5,835,000 common shares issued pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option. Gross proceeds from the Offering are approximately CDN$3.0 billion.

Enbridge intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to partially fund announced acquisitions and to create financial flexibility to fund potential future growth opportunities. A portion of the net proceeds of the Offering may be temporarily used to reduce indebtedness or invested in short-term liquid investments.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Access to the Canadian prospectus supplement in respect of the Offering (the "Canadian Prospectus Supplement"), the corresponding base shelf prospectus (the "Canadian Prospectus") and any amendment to these documents is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a shelf prospectus supplement, a base shelf prospectus and any amendment. Copies of both the Canadian Prospectus and the Canadian Prospectus Supplement are available on SEDAR+ (http://www.sedarplus.ca). Copies of both the prospectus (the "U.S. Prospectus") included in Enbridge's automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 289186) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and the related prospectus supplement to the U.S. Prospectus for the Offering (the "U.S. Prospectus Supplement") are available on the SEC website (http://www.sec.gov). Potential investors can request, without charge, electronic or paper copies of the Canadian Prospectus and Canadian Prospectus Supplement from RBC Dominion Securities Inc., 180 Wellington Street West, 8th Floor, Toronto, ON M5J 0C2, Attention: Distribution Centre via email at Distribution [email protected], or from CIBC Capital Markets, 161 Bay Street, 5th Floor, Toronto, ON M5J 2S8, or via telephone: 1-416 956-6378, or via email at [email protected]. Potential investors can request, without charge, electronic or paper copies of the U.S. Prospectus and U.S. Prospectus Supplement from RBC Capital Markets, LLC, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281-8098, Attention: Equity Syndicate, or via telephone: 877-822-4089, or via email at [email protected], or CIBC Capital Markets, 161 Bay Street, 5th Floor, Toronto, ON M5J 2S8, or via telephone at 1-416-956-6378, or via email at [email protected] .

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil and renewable power networks and our European offshore wind portfolio. We're investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on more than a century of operating conventional energy infrastructure and two decades of experience in renewable power. We're advancing new technologies including hydrogen, renewable natural gas and carbon capture and storage. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge's common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges. To learn more, visit us at enbridge.com.

This news release contains both historical and forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements have been included in this news release to provide potential investors with information about Enbridge. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "project", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "intend", "target", "believe", "likely", and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking statements included in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the use of proceeds of the Offering.

Although Enbridge believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable based on the information available on the date such statements are made and processes used to prepare the information, such statements are not guarantees of future events and readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Enbridge's forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to those risks and uncertainties disclosed in Enbridge's other filings with Canadian and United States securities regulators. The impact of any one assumption, risk, uncertainty or factor on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable with certainty as these are interdependent and Enbridge's future course of action depends on management's assessment of all information available at the relevant time. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Enbridge assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this news release or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to Enbridge or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Enbridge Inc. - Media Enbridge Inc. - Investment Community Toll Free: (888) 992-0997 Marlon Samuel Email: [email protected] Toll Free: (800) 481-2804

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Enbridge Inc.