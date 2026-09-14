L.B. Foster Company: L.B. Foster Scales Up European Distribution Capabilities to Enhance Customer Service and Support Regional Growth

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ: FSTR), a global technology solutions provider of products and services for the rail and infrastructure markets, has announced the expansion of its European distribution capabilities through a strengthened partnership with global logistics provider Expeditors International, supporting L.B. Foster's long-term growth strategy across the continent.

As demand for rail and infrastructure solutions continues to grow across Europe, L.B. Foster is investing in its supply chain capabilities to better serve customers, improve delivery performance, and support customers' operational and sustainability objectives.

With more than a decade of successful collaboration, L.B. Foster has appointed Expeditors as its strategic distribution partner for mainland Europe, establishing a new distribution hub in Germany. The initiative is designed to streamline product delivery, improve supply chain resilience, and enhance the overall customer experience across key European markets.

The partnership with Expeditors further strengthens a long-standing collaboration and supports continued growth across European markets.

As customer expectations and supply chain requirements continue to evolve, strong partnerships, resilient operations, and reliable customer service remain critical factors for sustainable success.

By combining L.B. Foster's industry expertise with a comprehensive global logistics network, local market knowledge, dedicated customer support, and supply chain capabilities, a scalable distribution platform has been established. The objective is to bring products closer to customers, improve availability and responsiveness, and simplify logistics processes across mainland Europe.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment with Expeditors in creating long-term value through operational excellence, supply chain resilience, and strategic investment in logistics capabilities. It is designed to support growth across markets, industries, and product segments while enhancing service levels for customers throughout the region.

Expeditors Germany central location and well-developed logistics infrastructure provide a strong foundation for this initiative. The partnership is expected to support efficient distribution, strengthen operational performance, and create lasting value for L.B. Foster and its customers across Europe.

Jason Bowlin, Senior Vice President, Rail, L.B. Foster, said:

"As customer expectations continue to evolve, efficient, reliable, and resilient supply chains have never been more important. Strengthening our partnership with Expeditors enables us to better support our European customers by removing many of the logistical challenges that have emerged following the UK's exit from the European Union.

This new distribution model is designed to help reduce delays, simplify customs and commercial processes, and improve overall delivery performance. Ultimately, it reinforces our ability to provide the high levels of service our customers expect while supporting our growth ambitions across the European market."

John Austin, Head of Segment - Friction Management, Europe, L.B. Foster, added:

"We are targeting operational readiness in the fourth quarter and look forward to supporting our customers with faster and more efficient product availability. This initiative will help customers keep critical railway, industrial and mining operations running smoothly while improving responsiveness across the region.

Germany was selected as our European distribution hub due to its central location, strong transport infrastructure, and growing customer relationships throughout the Alpine region. The investment positions us closer to our customers and provides a strong platform for sustainable long-term growth."

The expanded distribution capability represents another significant milestone in L.B. Foster's commitment to investing in Europe and strengthening the support provided to customers operating some of the continent's most critical transportation infrastructure networks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements provide management's current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Sentences containing words such as "believe," "intend," "plan," "may," "expect," "should," "could," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "project," or their negatives, or other similar expressions of a future or forward-looking nature generally should be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this earnings release are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events that involve inherent risks and uncertainties and may concern, among other things, the Company's expectations relating to our strategy, goals, projections, valuations and impairments, and plans regarding our financial position, liquidity, capital resources, results of operations and decisions regarding our strategic growth initiatives, market position, and product development. While the Company considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company cautions readers that various factors could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Among the factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties related to: adverse economic conditions in the markets we serve, including recession, the volatility in the prices for oil and gas, tariffs, duties or trade wars, inflation, rising labor costs, project delays, and budget shortfalls, or otherwise; the disruption of government funding programs as a result of potential periodic government shutdowns; volatility in the global capital markets, including interest rate fluctuations, which could adversely affect our ability to access the capital markets on terms that are favorable to us; restrictions on our ability to draw on our credit agreement, including as a result of any future inability to comply with restrictive covenants contained therein; a decrease in freight or transit rail traffic; environmental matters and the impact of environmental regulations, including any costs associated with any remediation and monitoring of such matters; the risk of doing business in international markets, including compliance with anti-corruption and bribery laws, foreign currency fluctuations and inflation, global shipping disruptions, the imposition of increased or new tariffs, and trade restrictions or embargoes, or uncertainties relating to the imposition and enforcement of tariffs; our ability to timely effectuate our strategy, including cost reduction initiatives, and our ability to effectively integrate acquired businesses or to divest businesses, and to realize anticipated synergies and benefits; costs of and impacts associated with shareholder activism; the timeliness, cost, and availability of materials from our major suppliers, as well as the impact on our access to supplies of customer preferences as to the origin of such supplies, such as customers' concerns about conflict minerals; labor disputes; emerging technologies, including those related to or arising from artificial intelligence, and resultant risks to our business and operations; cybersecurity risks such as data security breaches, malware, ransomware, "hacking," and identity theft, either with respect to our systems or those of third parties on whom we rely, which could disrupt our business and may result in misuse or misappropriation of confidential or proprietary information, and could result in the disruption or damage to our systems, increased costs and losses, or an adverse effect to our reputation, business or financial condition; the continuing effectiveness of our ongoing implementation of an enterprise resource planning system; changes in current accounting estimates and their ultimate outcomes; the adequacy of internal and external sources of funds to meet financing needs, including our ability to negotiate any additional necessary amendments to our credit agreement or the terms of any new credit agreement, the Company's ability to manage its working capital requirements and indebtedness; domestic and international taxes, including estimates that may impact taxes; domestic and foreign government regulations, including tariffs; our ability to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; any change in policy or other change due to the results of the UK's parliamentary elections and the U.S. presidential and congressional elections that could affect UK or US business conditions; other geopolitical conditions, including the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, conflicts in the Middle East, and increasing tensions between China and Taiwan; a lack of, freezing of, or delay in state or federal funding for infrastructure projects; an increase in manufacturing or material costs, including volatility in steel prices, oil prices, and wage inflation; the loss of future revenues from current customers; any future global health crises, and the related social, regulatory, and economic impacts and the response thereto by the Company, our employees, our customers, and national, state, or local governments, including any governmental travel restrictions; and risks inherent in litigation and the outcome of litigation and product warranty claims. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual outcomes could vary materially from those indicated. Significant risks and uncertainties that may affect the operations, performance, and results of the Company's business and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those set forth under Item 1A, "Risk Factors," and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, or as updated and/or amended by our other current or periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this release and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by the federal securities laws.

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L.B. Foster Company

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