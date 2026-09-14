Vusion - Expiry of the Share Buyback Mandate Entrusted to an Investment Services Provider

September 14, 2026 - Vusion (VU - FR0010282822), the global leader in AI-powered solutions for physical retail, announces the expiry of the share buyback mandate under which an investment services provider was appointed on March 3, 2026, for a six-month period.

A total of 148,304 shares were repurchased by the Company under this mandate for a total amount of €16.7 million.

Information regarding transactions in the Company's shares carried out under the share buyback program has been published in accordance with applicable regulations.

As announced in the Company's press release dated March 3, 2026, the shares thus repurchased were allocated to cover free share award plans and securities giving access to the share capital, in order to limit their dilutive effect.

About Vusion

Vusion is the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, serving over 350 major retail groups in the world.

The group develops technologies that bring together the Internet of Things (IoT), data, and artificial intelligence (AI) to power Connected Commerce - transforming physical stores into intelligent, efficient, and sustainable environments for retailers, associates, and shoppers. It provides stores with solutions for operational excellence, local ecommerce, data-driven commerce, and retail media & shopper experiences. Through its integrated ecosystem, comprised of three layers, Vusion Intelligence, Vusion Connect, and Vusion Retail IoT, Vusion delivers the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AioT) for retail, helping the industry unlock higher performance, better experiences, and more responsible growth.

A pioneer in Positive Commerce, Vusion is committed to building a more sustainable, transparent, and human-centered retail future. The company supports the United Nations Global Compact initiative and has received a Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference for business sustainability ratings.

Vusion is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU.FP

www.vusion.com

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