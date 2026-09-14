M.O.B.A. Network AB: M.O.B.A. Network appoints Björn Mannerqvist as new CEO and announces new management structure

M.O.B.A. Network AB (publ) today announces a new management structure. Björn Mannerqvist, co-founder, board member and current COO, will assume the role of CEO of M.O.B.A. Network effective September 14, 2026. Anders Ribbing is transitioning from the role of CEO but will remain in the Group Management and take on the role of Chief Operating & Commercial Officer (COO & CCO).

The new structure reflects the long-standing collaboration between Björn Mannerqvist, the Board of Directors and several of the company's major shareholders. Given Björn's deep knowledge of M.O.B.A. and the company's development over many years, the Board considers it natural for him to once again assume the role of CEO, while Anders Ribbing takes on a broader operational and commercial role.



The new structure also creates a clearer division of responsibilities within the Group Management and enables Björn and Anders to focus more distinctly on their respective areas of responsibility.



As CEO, Björn Mannerqvist will assume overall responsibility for the Group, including the company's strategic direction, board and shareholder-related matters, financial reporting and external communication.



In his new role as COO & CCO, Anders Ribbing will have broad responsibility for the Group's operational and commercial development, including monetization, partnerships, business development and execution across the Group's businesses and products. Anders will continue to work closely with Björn and the rest of the management team.



"Björn has a unique understanding of M.O.B.A. and has played a central role in building and developing the company over many years. Anders has, during his time as CEO, led an extensive development of the Group and contributed important commercial and operational expertise. We believe this new structure creates a strong combination of continuity, clear responsibilities and execution power for the next phase of M.O.B.A.'s development," says David Nylén, Chairman of the Board of M.O.B.A. Network.



"I look forward to once again taking on the role of CEO and continuing to develop M.O.B.A. together with Anders and the rest of the team. Anders and I have worked closely together, and this structure creates a natural division of responsibilities where we can both focus more clearly on the areas where we contribute the most," says Björn Mannerqvist.



"I look forward to continuing my work with M.O.B.A. in a role with a clear operational and commercial focus. Over the past years, we have made significant changes across the Group and strengthened several parts of the business. There is still a lot of opportunity ahead of us, and I am excited to continue driving the development of our businesses, monetization, partnerships and new opportunities together with Björn and the team," says Anders Ribbing.



The Board believes that the new management structure provides continuity while further clarifying responsibilities and strengthening the Group's operational and commercial execution.



The changes take effect on September 14, 2026.

Contacts

Björn Mannerqvist, CEO

info@wearemoba.com

https://wearemoba.com

Certified Adviser - FNCA Sweden AB

About M.O.B.A. Network

M.O.B.A. Network owns and operates a diversified portfolio of gaming community platforms and in-game apps, with a vision to become the go-to destination for gamers and creators worldwide. Engaging millions of users across the world's most popular games, the company monetizes its platforms primarily through advertising, with an increasing share of subscription-based revenue. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, M.O.B.A. Network is publicly listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker 'MOBA'.



For more information, please visit wearemoba.com



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This information is information that M.O.B.A. Network is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-14 17:55 CEST.