M.O.B.A. Network AB: M.O.B.A. Network repositioned as focused, higher-margin gaming product company following the Union for Gamers divestment

Following the divestment of Union for Gamers (UFG), the company sharpens focus on in-game companion apps, accelerates product investment, and outlines strategic direction for 2026 - 2029.



Stockholm, May 21, 2026 - M.O.B.A. Network AB today provided a business update following the completed divestment of UFG, marking the start of a new strategic chapter for the company.



The divestment concludes a deliberate transformation. M.O.B.A. Network is now a focused gaming product company built around in-game companion apps and selected web platforms. The company builds companion apps, tools, and community platforms for gamers across multiple game ecosystems. The continuing business has a strengthened balance sheet, reduced operational complexity, and a clear strategic direction.



A sharper business with stronger financial footing

The UFG transaction has materially improved M.O.B.A. Network's financial position. The company has completed an initial bond amortization of EUR 9 million, reducing outstanding debt from EUR 20 million to EUR 11 million - a 45% reduction. A remaining EUR 1 million redemption is expected before 30 September 2026. The amortization reduces annual interest costs by approximately SEK 12 million, and no cash interest payments are due until the end of November 2026, providing meaningful near-term flexibility.



The continuing business carries a higher-margin profile compared to the pre-divestment group structure.



App business accelerating - Porofessor leads

M.O.B.A. Network's app business delivered positive momentum in Q1 2026. App revenue grew 14% year-on-year during the quarter and accelerated to 25% growth in March, supported by improved revenue per user and continued product investment.



Porofessor, the company's flagship League of Legends companion app, has accumulated over 16.6 million installs and is estimated to be one of the most widely used third-party LoL companion apps globally. The product continues to gain share even as the overall LoL player base stabilises.



Expanded Teamfight Tactics support was launched in April 2026, and additional features including player performance tracking are in development, expected to support both free user engagement and subscription conversion.



A clear strategic direction: focused product company

M.O.B.A. Network is committing to a product company model - concentrating investment in a focused set of apps and web platforms, and expanding into new game ecosystems through a capital-efficient launch model. Advertising will remain the core revenue engine through this period, with subscription revenue being developed as a growing layer on top - building recurring income that reduces long-term dependence on advertising alone.



The company's strategic direction for 2026 - 2029 is built around three priorities:

Deepening engagement and monetization in the League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics ecosystem, with subscriptions as a core and growing revenue layer.

Maintaining and developing selected high-performing websites and brands as revenue-generating assets within the portfolio.

Selectively expanding into new gaming ecosystems where user engagement and monetization potential can be validated quickly.

AI-powered development - shipping fast, learning faster

AI is now central to how M.O.B.A. Network builds products. The company has embedded AI tooling across its development pipeline, enabling a lean team to research, build, and ship new products in days rather than months.



AI is applied in two directions. First, launching new products into new game ecosystems quickly and at low cost. Second, accelerating development within the existing portfolio - rebuilding legacy technology, shipping new features, and launching new revenue-generating extensions of current products - work that would previously have required significantly more time and engineering resources. Management believes this creates meaningful embedded upside across the existing asset base without requiring significant incremental capital.



M.O.B.A. Network has recently launched several new game companion products and is evaluating early traction. The model is deliberate: enter new game ecosystems quickly and at low cost, measure genuine user engagement, and concentrate investment in the products that demonstrate real demand. Many launches will not scale - and that is by design. The ones that do will form the foundation of new, profitable product lines and reduce the company's dependence on any single game ecosystem.



Management believes this approach - AI-assisted development combined with disciplined portfolio logic - represents a structural advantage for a lean team operating in a fast-moving industry.



Financial framework and outlook

The UFG divestment fundamentally changes how M.O.B.A. Network should be evaluated. The continuing business is smaller by headline revenue but carries a higher-margin profile, lower financial complexity, and greater flexibility to allocate capital toward the areas with the strongest long-term potential.



The Board and management believe the business should be assessed on the quality and trajectory of its growth: profitability, margin, cash generation, and the ability to compound revenue from a focused, product-led base. Absolute revenue scale is less relevant than the revenue quality in the continuing business.

Contacts

Anders Ribbing, CEO

info@wearemoba.com

https://wearemoba.com

Certified Adviser - FNCA Sweden AB

About M.O.B.A. Network

M.O.B.A. Network owns and operates a diversified portfolio of gaming community platforms and in-game apps, with a vision to become the go-to destination for gamers and creators worldwide. Engaging millions of users across the world's most popular games, the company monetizes its platforms primarily through advertising, with an increasing share of subscription-based revenue. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, M.O.B.A. Network is publicly listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker 'MOBA'.



For more information, please visit wearemoba.com



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