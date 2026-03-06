M.O.B.A. Network AB: M.O.B.A. Network completes divestment of Union for Gamers

M.O.B.A. Network AB ("M.O.B.A." or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") today announces that the divestment of its Union for Gamers ("UFG") business, through the sale of its subsidiary Magic Find Inc. to Multiverse ApS (the "Transaction"), has been completed. All closing conditions have been fulfilled and the Transaction was closed on 6 March 2026.



As previously communicated on 18 February 2026, M.O.B.A. has prior to closing of the Transaction carved out and retained ownership of the web-based assets previously held by Magic Find Inc. These assets have been transferred to a newly formed Swedish subsidiary within the Group. The shares of this subsidiary have been pledged in favor of the creditors under the Company's outstanding bond loan and working capital facility (the "Secured Parties") in accordance with the existing financing arrangements.

Transaction summary

Upfront cash consideration of approximately SEK 95 million at closing.



The cash consideration, net of transaction costs, has been deposited into an escrow account subject to security in favor of the Secured Parties in accordance with the existing financing arrangements.



An earn-out entitling M.O.B.A. to 80 percent of any EBITDA generated in excess of UFG's LTM EBITDA, measured after an 18-month period.



M.O.B.A. will also receive 80 percent of net proceeds from any AI-related license agreements entered into during the earn-out period, payable quarterly.



Three employees have transferred to the buyer in connection with completion.

Financial and strategic impact



The divested business represented, on a pro forma basis (Q4 LTM 2025), approximately SEK 7 million in EBITDA and SEK 177 million in revenue. While the transaction reduces the Group's revenue base, it improves earnings quality through a higher relative margin profile and simplifies its operational structure.

Subject to consent from the Secured Parties, the Company intends to use the net proceeds to redeem outstanding bonds. A dialogue with larger bondholders and the bond agent regarding a potential pro rata bond redemption and improvements to the Company's debt structure will now formally proceed. The Transaction is expected to significantly reduce leverage.

Following completion of the Transaction, M.O.B.A. operates a more focused portfolio centered on high-margin web platforms and consumer-facing apps, with reduced financial risk.

"This marks an important milestone for M.O.B.A. We have now completed the divestment of UFG, strengthened our balance sheet, and sharpened our strategic focus on scalable, high-margin assets. With reduced leverage, we are better positioned to execute on our long-term growth agenda," says Anders Ribbing, CEO of M.O.B.A. Network.

Contacts

Anders Ribbing, CEO

info@wearemoba.com

https://wearemoba.com

Certified Adviser - FNCA Sweden AB

About M.O.B.A. Network

M.O.B.A. Network owns and operates a diversified portfolio of gaming community platforms and in-game apps, with a vision to become the go-to destination for gamers and creators worldwide. Engaging millions of users across the world's most popular games, the company monetizes its platforms primarily through advertising, with an increasing share of subscription-based revenue. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, M.O.B.A. Network is publicly listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker 'MOBA'.



For more information, please visit wearemoba.com



Interested in news and financial information from M.O.B.A. Network? Subscribe here.