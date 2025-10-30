M.O.B.A. Network AB: Navigating A Challenging Quarter - Building For The Future

SUMMARY OF INTERIM REPORT THREE

HIGHLIGHTS 1 JULY 2025 - 30 SEP 2025

Revenue amounted to SEK 59 million (80), a decrease of 27%.

EBITDA amounted to SEK 8.5 million (15), a decrease of 45%.

EBIT amounted to SEK 2.5 million (10), a decrease of 75%.

Profit before tax amounted to SEK -6 million (1).

Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to SEK -2.5 million (8).

Earnings per share during the quarter amounted to SEK -0.3 (0.0).

HIGHLIGHTS 1 JAN 2024 - 30 SEP 2025

Revenue amounted to SEK 188 million (228), a decrease of 18%.

EBITDA amounted to SEK 27 million (41), a decrease of 34%.

EBIT amounted to SEK 9 million (24), a decrease of 61%.

Profit before tax amounted to SEK -16 million (-3).

Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to SEK -2.5 million (17).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.7 (-0.1)



CEO COMMENT



The third quarter of 2025 was marked by significant market challenges for M.O.B.A. Network. Despite a strong start to the summer and signs of recovery in June and July, the ad market weakened again toward the end of the quarter. While this impacted results across business areas, we continue to advance our strategic roadmap - strengthening our product portfolio, deepening partnerships, and positioning the company for sustainable, long-term growth.

A CHALLENGING QUARTER - FOCUSED ON LONG-TERM GROWTH

The third quarter was the toughest this year for M.O.B.A. Network. Revenue amounted to SEK 59 million (80), a decline of 27%, and EBITDA reached SEK 8.5 million (15). Profit before tax was SEK -6 million (1).

The downturn was primarily driven by global macroeconomic headwinds, geopolitical uncertainty, and cautious advertising behavior - particularly in the U.S., where our exposure is high. In addition, user activity within one of our core gaming ecosystems continued to soften, contributing to lower engagement and in-game activity across several of our platforms. The USD/SEK exchange rate additionally impacted revenues by -5% year over year.

Despite these headwinds, our focus remains on product innovation, diversification, and laying the foundation for long-term growth.

STRENGTHENING OUR PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

In October we launched the largest Porofessor update in our history, with improved navigation, UX, and new high-value premium features aimed at driving subscriptions. The Porofessor Electron desktop version, long requested by our community, is looking to launch in November and is expected to increase user engagement. Further development is underway with AI-powered coaching and enhanced TFT support, two initiatives that will increase our active user base and strengthen retention.

The Overframe desktop app, launched in July, continues to grow steadily. We are expanding its functionality and investing in the website with richer content and a CMS to enable more dynamic publishing. A new in-game app is also in development, targeted for launch late 2025.



We also launched a new gaming site, 2XKOfire, and have another website scheduled for launch in Q4.

EXPANDING COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIPS

Our new sales partnership with Venatus is off to a good start, enhancing branded campaigns and ad monetization across our websites. In parallel, we are implementing a new round of ad optimizations to strengthen long-term revenue yield.

In addition, we are in the early stages of developing a licensing business, expected to generate its first deal in early 2026 - representing significant upside potential across video, web, and apps.

DIVERSIFICATION

Diversification remains central to our long-term strategy - both by broadening our game coverage and by increasing recurring, non-advertising revenue streams. While certain titles remain important contributors, we will over time reduce our reliance on individual games.

LOOKING AHEAD

2025 has seen a weak advertising market following last year's election- and Olympics-driven highs, alongside lower engagement in key gaming segments. Despite these short-term headwinds, our growth outlook remains strong.

We have a highly capable team, a strong portfolio of gaming brands, and a clear focus on product innovation and organic growth. M.O.B.A. Network is adapting and building toward a stronger, more diversified future.

Anders Ribbing

CEO, October 30th, 2025

Contacts

Anders Ribbing, CEO

info@wearemoba.com

https://wearemoba.com

Certified Adviser - FNCA Sweden AB

About M.O.B.A. Network

M.O.B.A. Network owns and operates a diversified portfolio of gaming community platforms and in-game apps, with a vision to become the go-to destination for gamers and creators worldwide. Engaging millions of users across the world's most popular games, the company monetizes its platforms primarily through advertising, with an increasing share of subscription-based revenue. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, M.O.B.A. Network is publicly listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker 'MOBA' and on OTCQX under the ticker 'MOBAFN'.



For more information, please visit wearemoba.com



This information is information that M.O.B.A. Network is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-30 08:00 CET.