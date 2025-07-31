Anzeige
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
WKN: A3CWJB | ISIN: SE0016277909 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MOBA NETWORK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOBA NETWORK AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.07.2025 08:00 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

M.O.B.A. Network AB: Positive Signs - Strategic Actions Yield Early Results

SUMMARY OF INTERIM REPORT TWO

The second quarter of 2025 showed encouraging signs of progress for M.O.B.A. Network. While the start of the year was marked by challenges, focused execution across product development, commercial initiatives, and cost discipline began to deliver results. Revenue for the quarter declined year-over-year, but June nearly matched last year's performance, and July continued along a similar path. While it's too early to declare a full turnaround, we enter the second half of 2025 with increased clarity, positive momentum, and a strengthened foundation for growth.

- Extract from Anders Ribbing's CEO Comment

HIGHLIGHTS 1 APRIL 2025 - 30 JUNE 2025
- Revenue amounted to SEK 65 million (82), a decrease of 20%.
- EBITDA amounted to SEK 11 million (16), a decrease of 30%.
- EBIT amounted to SEK 5 million (10), a decrease of 45%.
- Profit before tax amounted to SEK -1 million (1).
- Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to SEK 1 million (7).
- Earnings per share during the quarter amounted to SEK 0.0 (0.1).

HIGHLIGHTS 1 JAN 2024 - 30 JUNE 2025
- Revenue amounted to SEK 129 million (148), a decrease of 13%.
- EBITDA amounted to SEK 19 million (26), a decrease of 28%.
- EBIT amounted to SEK 7 million (14), a decrease of 51%.


- Profit before tax amounted to SEK -10 million (-4).
- Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to SEK 0 million (10).
- Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.4 (-0.2).

COMMENTS BY THE CEO

POSITIVE SIGNS - STRATEGIC ACTIONS YIELD EARLY RESULTS

The second quarter of 2025 showed encouraging signs of progress for M.O.B.A. Network. While the start of the year was marked by challenges, focused execution across product development, commercial initiatives, and cost discipline began to deliver results. Revenue for the quarter declined year-over-year, but June nearly matched last year's performance, and July continued along a similar path. While it's too early to declare a full turnaround, we enter the second half of 2025 with increased clarity, positive momentum, and a strengthened foundation for growth.

RESILIENCE IN A SHIFTING ENVIRONMENT
Revenue for the quarter amounted to SEK 65 million (82), while EBITDA came in at SEK 11 million (16). As anticipated, macroeconomic pressures, lower user activity in core titles like League of Legends, and FX effects impacted topline growth. However, the actions we took during Q1 - including launching new ad sales partnerships, optimizing our operating model, and intensifying focus on high-margin initiatives - are now yielding results. The improvement in June and the start to Q3 illustrate the underlying strength of our company.

BREAKTHROUGH PRODUCT EXECUTION WITH M.O.B.A. FORGE
One of the most exciting milestones of the quarter was the successful launch of the Overframe desktop app, our first product developed by M.O.B.A. Forge, our internal product innovation lab. This new in-game companion app for Warframe players has been received positively and marks our strategic expansion into high-utility, PC-based companion tools - a key growth vector going forward. Built on top of our Overframe.gg platform, the app demonstrates our ability to deepen engagement within passionate game communities, and showcases the value of coupling product development with deep community insight.

ADVANCING PREMIUM STRATEGY WITH POROFESSOR
Porofessor reached 15.5 million installs globally, further cementing its leadership in the in-game app space. We also completed a new monetization setup that enhances ad yield without compromising user experience. Ahead of Q3, we are preparing the launch of new premium features, including personalization and cosmetic upgrades, while continuing development of an AI-powered tier aimed at strategic and competitive players. These steps are part of our broader effort to grow recurring revenue and add depth to our product offering.

COMMERCIAL EXPANSION AND STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS
We continued our push into direct sales by signing new partnerships with Execute Media in the Nordics and Galaktus in Central and Eastern Europe. These regionally specialized teams complement our core partner network and are expected to enhance fill rates and CPMs across key territories. Together with our strategic partner Mediacube, we are also seeing increased profitability in Union for Gamers (UFG), which remains a core part of our ecosystem.

CLEAR PATH AHEAD
With new products in-market, stronger partner traction, and a full pipeline of premium and AI-powered features on the horizon, we are on track to return to growth in the second half of 2025. Our balance sheet remains stable, our net debt levels are managed, and we remain committed to making targeted strategic investments while maintaining financial discipline.

I want to extend my sincere thanks to our team, our board, and our shareholders. We have laid the foundation, and now we are accelerating. The remainder of 2025 is set to be a period of renewed growth, innovation, and increasing shareholder value.

Anders Ribbing

CEO, July 31st, 2025

Contacts
Anders Ribbing, CEO
info@wearemoba.com
https://wearemoba.com
Certified Adviser - FNCA Sweden AB

About M.O.B.A. Network
M.O.B.A. Network owns and operates a diversified portfolio of gaming community platforms and in-game apps, with a vision to become the go-to destination for gamers and creators worldwide. Engaging millions of users across the world's most popular games, the company monetizes its platforms primarily through advertising, with an increasing share of subscription-based revenue. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, M.O.B.A. Network is publicly listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker 'MOBA' and on OTCQX under the ticker 'MOBAFN'.

For more information, please visit wearemoba.com

Interested in news and financial information from M.O.B.A. Network? Subscribe here.

This information is information that M.O.B.A. Network is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-31 08:00 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
