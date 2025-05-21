M.O.B.A. Network AB: Union For Gamers Accelerates in 2025 - Strong Gains in Creator Engagement and Monetization Potential

Stockholm, Sweden - 2025-05-21 - M.O.B.A. Network is pleased to report sustained and accelerating momentum in its video segment, Union for Gamers (UFG), the company's multi-channel network (MCN) dedicated to gaming video creators. The business has seen marked increases in key performance indicators throughout the first four months of 2025, pointing to significantly higher creator engagement and setting the stage for future monetization growth.



Surging Viewership and Engagement

Following volatility in 2023 and early 2024, Union for Gamers has achieved a remarkable turnaround:

Total views (billions):

January: 1.28 (+108% YoY)

February: 1.35 (+121%)

March: 1.38 (+65%)

April: 2.20 (+129%)

Watch time (million hours):

January: 101 (+56% YoY)

February: 96 (+53%)

March: 97 (+24%)

April: 98 (+32%)

These viewership and watch time gains are clear signals of stronger creator engagement and higher value content reaching broader audiences. The growth is not only quantitative but qualitative-audiences are staying longer, watching more, and returning consistently, validating the network's strategy of supporting high-quality gaming creators.

Rapid Subscriber Growth Underscores High-Quality Engagement

Complementing the gains in views and watch time, Union for Gamers has also recorded significant growth in net subscribers gained, reinforcing the depth of audience connection and long-term engagement:

Net subscribers gained (millions):

January: 2.73 (+88% YoY)

February: 3.07 (+93%)

March: 2.70 (+38%)

April: 2.92 (+44%)

These figures affirm that the network is not only reaching a broader audience, but also effectively converting these new viewers into subscribers for sustained traffic growth. Net subscriber gains are among the most sought-after engagement signals, and their steady increase supports the view that UFG's content is not only discoverable, but deeply resonant with its target audience.

Short-Form Content as a Strategic Growth Lever

Short-form video content-particularly YouTube Shorts-has contributed meaningfully to the surge in reach, acting as a powerful top-of-funnel mechanism for attracting new viewers. While monetization for Shorts remains in development, the underlying viewer dynamics create a strong base for future revenue growth. M.O.B.A. Network believes platforms will continue refining monetization tools for short-form video, making early traction in this format strategically valuable.

Foundation for Scalable and Profitable Growth

These operational gains build on the transformation strategy implemented in late 2023-including the strategic partnership with Mediacube, expanded creator services, and the launch of fintech-driven payout solutions. These initiatives have attracted more creators, deepened their engagement, and created a more resilient, diversified revenue model.

Union for Gamers is now demonstrating strong traction across all major performance metrics, reinforcing its role as a core growth engine within M.O.B.A. Network's broader ecosystem. With viewership, watch time, and subscriber growth trending upward in tandem, the MCN is well positioned for scalable, profitable growth as market conditions continue to improve.



More information about UFG @ unionforgamers.com



Contacts

Anders Ribbing, CEO

info@wearemoba.com

https://wearemoba.com

Certified Adviser - FNCA Sweden AB

About M.O.B.A. Network

M.O.B.A. Network owns and operates a diversified portfolio of gaming community platforms and in-game apps, with a vision to become the go-to destination for gamers and creators worldwide. Engaging millions of users across the world's most popular games, the company monetizes its platforms primarily through advertising, with an increasing share of subscription-based revenue. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, M.O.B.A. Network is publicly listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker 'MOBA' and on OTCQX under the ticker 'MOBAFN'.



For more information, please visit wearemoba.com



Interested in news and financial information from M.O.B.A. Network? Subscribe here.

Image Attachments

UFG