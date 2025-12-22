Anzeige
WKN: A3CWJB | ISIN: SE0016277909 | Ticker-Symbol:
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.12.2025 11:30 Uhr
M.O.B.A. Network AB: The Board of Directors of M.O.B.A. Network Initiates a Review of Strategic Alternatives

The Board of Directors of M.O.B.A. Network AB has initiated a strategic review to evaluate strategic alternatives aimed at enhancing shareholder value and ensuring the company's portfolio is appropriately aligned with its operational, financial, and strategic priorities.

The strategic review will assess opportunities to optimize the company's portfolio and capital allocation, with a focus on directing resources toward assets with the strongest long-term return potential, as well as potential actions to strengthen the company's financial position, including portfolio simplification and possible asset divestments.

During the strategic review, M.O.B.A. Network's operations and overall strategy remain unchanged, and the company continues to execute on its business plan.



There can be no assurance that the strategic review will result in any specific transaction or outcome. No updates will be provided unless further disclosure is deemed appropriate.

As part of this process, the Board is closely overseeing the company's cost structure, and as a result M.O.B.A. Network AB's shares will no longer be available for trading on the OTCQX Market as of January 1, 2026.

Contacts
Anders Ribbing, CEO
info@wearemoba.com
https://wearemoba.com
Certified Adviser - FNCA Sweden AB

About M.O.B.A. Network
M.O.B.A. Network owns and operates a diversified portfolio of gaming community platforms and in-game apps, with a vision to become the go-to destination for gamers and creators worldwide. Engaging millions of users across the world's most popular games, the company monetizes its platforms primarily through advertising, with an increasing share of subscription-based revenue. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, M.O.B.A. Network is publicly listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker 'MOBA' and on OTCQX under the ticker 'MOBAFN'.

For more information, please visit wearemoba.com

Interested in news and financial information from M.O.B.A. Network? Subscribe here.

This information is information that M.O.B.A. Network is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-12-22 11:30 CET.

