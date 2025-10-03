M.O.B.A. Network AB: M.O.B.A. Network Enters Strategic Partnership with Venatus to Strengthen Global Ad Monetization

Stockholm, Sweden - October 3, 2025 - M.O.B.A. Network is proud to announce it has entered a new sales partnership with Venatus, a leading advertising growth company specializing in gaming and entertainment.

Through this collaboration, Venatus will exclusively sell branded site skins and takeovers across M.O.B.A. Network's portfolio of gaming websites, while also driving the sale of additional advertising inventory across both websites and in-game applications.



Venatus was selected for its global advertising sales capabilities and proven track record in delivering brand-safe, high-impact campaigns tailored to gaming audiences. The partnership marks a key step in M.O.B.A Network's strategy to diversify its advertising revenue and develop new opportunities for custom brand integrations.



"We're excited to welcome Venatus as a strategic sales partner," said Anders Ribbing, CEO of M.O.B.A. Network. "Their global footprint and deep expertise in the gaming ad space make them an ideal complement to our existing setup. This partnership positions us to offer even greater opportunities to advertisers looking to connect with our highly engaged gaming communities."



Fleur Bennett, Chief Publisher Officer of Venatus says "This partnership is a testament to the strength of Venatus' ad monetization expertise and our ability to unlock meaningful brand opportunities in gaming. M.O.B.A. Network has built some of the most vibrant communities in the space, and together we're creating even greater opportunities for advertisers to connect with these audiences in brand-safe, innovative ways. We're excited to fuel the next stage of growth with M.O.B.A. Network and to continue building a partnership that is destined to go from strength to strength".Venatus Media is the advertising growth engine where premium gaming and entertainment content thrives and brands meet highly engaged audiences. Engineered for outcomes, Venatus helps publishers and advertisers win in high-focus digital environments through global direct and programmatic advertising. Headquartered in the UK with international teams across 6 countries, Venatus is built for the moments that matter, where attention drives real commercial outcomes.

About M.O.B.A. Network

M.O.B.A. Network owns and operates a diversified portfolio of gaming community platforms and in-game apps, with a vision to become the go-to destination for gamers and creators worldwide. Engaging millions of users across the world's most popular games, the company monetizes its platforms primarily through advertising, with an increasing share of subscription-based revenue. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, M.O.B.A. Network is publicly listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker 'MOBA' and on OTCQX under the ticker 'MOBAFN'.



