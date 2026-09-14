Mavshack AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to remove the shares of Mavshack AB (publ) from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Short name: MAV ISIN code: SE0020998854 Order book ID: 58547

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be September 28, 2026.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.